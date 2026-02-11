OPI Combines Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny Into OPI’m a Bubble Bunny
The milky nail trend just hit its peak with "Bubble Bunny."
There are nail shades, and then there are nail shades that define an entire era of manicures—Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny sit firmly in the latter. Anyone who gets a manicure has likely been playing mad scientist with that exact duo for years, and if you’ve ever sat in a salon chair watching your nail tech casually pour one shade into another like they’re mixing a cocktail, there’s a good chance it was this pairing. OPI Bubble Bath gives you that sheer, pinky “your nails but better” wash; OPI Funny Bunny is the milky, soft-white veil that makes everything look cleaner and much brighter. Together, they’re basically the unofficial uniform of the quiet luxury and bridal manicures everywhere.
Now, OPI is making it official. To celebrate its 45th anniversary, the brand just launched the Spring 2026 OPIcons Collection, a lineup of remixed versions of its most iconic shades. There are plenty of other colors in the drop, but one is undeniably getting the most buzz: OPI’m a Bubble Bunny, a soft, milky neutral with the slightest hint of pink, inspired by the viral recipe people have been doing for years (two coats of Funny Bunny, one coat of Bubble Bath).
OPI’s new premixed shade is the kind of convenience I will never pretend I don’t want—and it also proves we’re still deep in the era of elevated neutrals. Even Cardi B has already worn the look: milky pink XL stilettos for her Saturday Night Live promo shoot. But the best part? If you like it a little whiter than the new mix—or a little pinker—you can still customize it the old-school way by layering or blending the two to your exact taste. But for anyone who just wants the vibe without the trial-and-error, OPI made it as easy as opening the bottle.
Ahead, my favorite iterations of the trend—throwbacks to the original Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny combos, plus the new official shade that’s making it all feel very full-circle.
Bubble Bunny
The new shade, OPI'm a Bubble Bunny, combines the two icons in one, making it an easier-than-ever manicure to do at home or in salon with the Professional Gel line. The shade is also available in press-ons for a quicker application.
Classic Cocktail
The color a little too pink? Maybe a little too white for your tastes? No biggie. Go back to the OG method and create your own combination. Whether that's one coat of Bubble, two coats, Funny Bunny, vice versa, or whichever way your heart desires.
Make It Chrome
No nail lineup would be complete without a chrome variation. With just a simple dust—my favorite is from The Gel Bottle—and a super glossy top coat, you've added a simple detail that instantly elevates your mani.
Coconut Bath
I skew on the milkier side of the iconic nail combo. So when I'm really wanting to channel that, I swap Funny Bunny for a coconut shade—the more sheer, the better, and the more expensive it looks.
Make It A French
There's nothing chicer than a French manicure, and right now, more than ever, with the signature design popping up all over nails and even feet. Use Bubble Bath as the base, and Funny Bunny for the tip for the perfect combination.
Spice It Up
With Valentine's Day coming up this weekend, I'd be remiss not to mention a manicure idea for the lovers' holiday. For a simple take that'll last long after February 14, add a few heart decals.
