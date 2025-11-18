I'll admit it: the only time I ever have a hard time making decisions is when I'm trying to decide on a nail design—it's for that reason that the French manicure has always been one of my go-tos. It's simple, elegant, and looks put together even when my nails are a little grown out. The other great thing about the French manicure, though, is that there are tons of ways to customize it, like opting for black nail polish on the tips instead of the traditional white.

Black French tips are a great way to add a moody, edgy twist to an otherwise simple French manicure, but of course, there's not just one way to wear them, and they can be as minimal or as extreme as you want them to be. You also don't have to limit yourself to dark colors and designs in the fall and winter, as there are plenty that work year-round.

If you're looking to get a little creative with your next French manicure and want to give black French tips a go, read ahead for some inspiration that you can bring to your next nail appointment, from matte black French tips to half-moon manicures.

Classic Black French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Obviously you can never go wrong with a simple French tip, but if you really want to add a little extra edge to the design, you can swap out the white for black.

French Manicure with Matte Base

(Image credit: Instagram / @ournailaffair)

A French manicure doesn't have to be boring, and swapping the color of your tips doesn't have to be the only way to add some life to it. Get creative by playing around with an abstract tip design or using a matte gray tone as the base color instead of a traditional nude.

Black French Tips with Chrome Details

(Image credit: Instagram / @ournailaffair)

Give your black French tips an extra glossy finish while combining 3D elements and chrome.

Short, Black French Tips with Matte Base

(Image credit: Instagram / @iramshelton)

Matte and glossy textures can actually work well together, and this half-matte French manicure proves it.

Black French Tips with Polka Dots

(Image credit: Instagram / @scaviar.nails)

In case you haven't heard, polka dots are making a comeback. Add a retro twist to your black French manicure (like Dua Lipa did) by throwing some white polka dots on top.

Black Micro French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @biab.byjem_)

This manicure combines a handful of nail trends—the micro French manicure, the double French manicure, and the outline French manicure—but they all work really well together.

Double French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

The double French manicure is a subtle way to add a twist to the classic look, but if you really want to get wild, you can use a separate color for the "second" tip.

Ghostface Black French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @justpeachynailss)

This is the perfect way to add a spooky element to your manicure without getting too crazy.

Checkered Black Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @iramshelton)

This look switches things up by adding a checker design to the tip while also replacing the nude base with a milky white color.

Black Glitter French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @biab.byjem_)

A nail polish with a hint of glitter can always take an otherwise subtle look up a notch, but a sparkle nail sticker can really take things to the next level.

Black French Tips Lined with Glitter

(Image credit: Instagram / @justpeachynailss)

Again, if a simple black tip is too boring for you, glitter can always add something extra.

Black Half Moon Nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

There's something about adding a half-moon shape at the base of the nail (along with a few celestial nail art stickers) that can give a manicure a chic, witchy vibe like this one.

Black Flame French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Want to give yourself a super-edgy look? Swap out your simple black tips with flames.

Black French Tips with Flowers

(Image credit: Instagram / @scaviar.nails)

Black nail polish can always add a bit of edginess to a manicure, much like a sharp, stiletto shape, but the floral design pictured here softens the look up a lot.

Black French Tips with 3D Gel

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

If you happen to have some 3D gel on hand, you can easily shake up your look (if the polka dots aren't already enough) by using it to add a textural element to your nails.

Black French Tips with Mixed Designs

(Image credit: Instagram / @justpeachynailss)

If you don't want to do an all-over French manicure, add a few other funky design elements to step outside the box. This one combines black French tips with solid, all-over black and even a silver French tip lined with rhinestones. It's definitely for the maximalists.

Black and Purple Airbrush French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @ournailaffair)

Combine black with another color and use an airbrush tool to create a gradient effect.