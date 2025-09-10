I won't lie: the very second the sun rose on September 1 and I could sense the slightest drop in temperature, I wasted no time breaking out my fall nail colors. (In fact, I'm wearing a deep red nail polish as I type this.) This is typically the time of year that dark, moody colors and neutrals like black, chocolate brown, and burnt orange rule everyone's nail art mood boards—but not if you're Emily Blunt. The actress was recently photographed in Toronto and she made a serious case for wearing pink nail polish year-round.

Blunt has spent a chunk of the summer filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, but on Sept. 8, she was spotted at the premiere of Smashing Machine at the Toronto International Film Festival. For the event, she wore a black, semi-sheer Stella McCartney halter top with lace panels on the sides and paired it with black, wide-leg trousers. But she didn't go fully gothic glam for the look—she brightened things up with a hot pink, almond-shaped manicure, proving that maybe pink isn't just a summer color.

Emily Blunt spotted at TIFF wearing a hot pink manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bright pink colors are usually associated with the fun, upbeat energy of the summer months, but a pink nail can actually balance out the moodiness of fall as well. "Pink is one of the most versatile colors in beauty—just look for shades and tones that fit the season like dusty rose, mauves, and a glimmering cat eye," celebrity manicurist, Julie Kandalec, previously told MC. "You can also pop on deeper-toned pinks that are berry shades."

If you're ready to skirt all fall beauty rules and step out with a hot pink manicure similar to Blunt's, shop a few pink shades ahead.

Stellar Gel Charmer $15 at stellargel.com This is the exact shade that Kandalec used on Blunt for the event. It's a gel color that looks like a deep, dark pink hue, but once you apply a few coats, it appears as more of a magenta color. Chillhouse Luck Be a Lady $16 at Chillhouse Possibly the easiest way to achieve a simple and quick pink manicure is to pop on some press-on nails. This set features a vibrant, all-over pink color. KISS Bittersweet Baby $9.99 at kissusa.com For pink nails with a fall twist, try these raspberry-toned press-ons that have a shimmery overlay. Essie Chevron Trend $13 at Ulta Beauty Essie has an extensive lineup featuring pretty much any nail color you can imagine, including this magenta color with a slightly red undertone. Gucci Valentine Fuchsia $35 at Sephora This shade is slightly brighter than the one Blunt wore, but it's just as eye-popping.