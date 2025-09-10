Emily Blunt's Hot Pink Manicure Is Defying Fall Beauty Rules
It’s actually a year-round color.
I won't lie: the very second the sun rose on September 1 and I could sense the slightest drop in temperature, I wasted no time breaking out my fall nail colors. (In fact, I'm wearing a deep red nail polish as I type this.) This is typically the time of year that dark, moody colors and neutrals like black, chocolate brown, and burnt orange rule everyone's nail art mood boards—but not if you're Emily Blunt. The actress was recently photographed in Toronto and she made a serious case for wearing pink nail polish year-round.
Blunt has spent a chunk of the summer filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, but on Sept. 8, she was spotted at the premiere of Smashing Machine at the Toronto International Film Festival. For the event, she wore a black, semi-sheer Stella McCartney halter top with lace panels on the sides and paired it with black, wide-leg trousers. But she didn't go fully gothic glam for the look—she brightened things up with a hot pink, almond-shaped manicure, proving that maybe pink isn't just a summer color.
Bright pink colors are usually associated with the fun, upbeat energy of the summer months, but a pink nail can actually balance out the moodiness of fall as well. "Pink is one of the most versatile colors in beauty—just look for shades and tones that fit the season like dusty rose, mauves, and a glimmering cat eye," celebrity manicurist, Julie Kandalec, previously told MC. "You can also pop on deeper-toned pinks that are berry shades."
If you're ready to skirt all fall beauty rules and step out with a hot pink manicure similar to Blunt's, shop a few pink shades ahead.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.