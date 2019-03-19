Squawk Box - Season 20
The 10 Best Drugstore Bronzers You'll Want to Buy In Bulk

No sun, no problem.

image
Getty Images

Sure, a trip to a far-flung equatorial destination would be nice. But UV damage becomes no one. Plus, there's something to be said for faking that fresh-off-the-sea-plane radiance with bronzer you scored for less than the price of lunch. Being a bronzed goddess is appropriate during every single season. Right now, if you're anywhere near the east coast you're well-aware that sun is nowhere to be found, and spring feels far in the distance. But you can fake a tan and a glow with bronzer that won't cost you much at all.

Drugstore bronzers give its luxury counterparts a run for its money. Many of the high-performing formulas work for all skin tones and impart a long-lasting glow that won't fade throughout the day. Here, find the 10 best drugstore formulas that will instantly warm up your complexion.

1 Maybelline Face Studio City Bronze
image
Courtesy

Maybelline Face Studio City Bronze, $8

SHOP IT

Yes, you can bronze and contour your skin at the same time. This velvety, creamy formula that will give you a gilded, sunny glow.

2 L'Oréal Chromatic Bronze Highlight and Contour Palette
image
Courtesy

L'Oréal Chromatic Bronze Highlight and Contour Palette, $15

SHOP IT

Use the matte bronzer on the bottom right to sculpt and chisel your cheekbones. Then, the pearlescent highlighters to secure your glow-up. There's nothing better than a great all-in-one palette.

3 Milani Baked Bronzer
image
Courtesy

Milani Baked Bronzer, $9

SHOP IT

Want your skin to look like literal fairy dust that just dropped from the heavens above? Not a problem—just dust this bronzer all over for a delightful glow.

4 Rimmel London Natural Bronzer
image
Courtesy

Rimmel London Natural Bronzer, $5

SHOP IT

This richly pigmented, velvety golden bronzer is a tried-and-true favorite—it's waterproof, easy to apply, and blends like a dream. We can't believe it's still $5 after all these years.

5 Covergirl truBLEND Bronzer
image
Courtesy

Covergirl truBLEND Bronzer, $10

SHOP IT

This baked marble formula is comprised of micro-fine pigments that ensure you won't fall victim to unsightly bronzer lines.

6 Nyx Cosmetics Matte Bronzer
image
Courtesy

Nyx Cosmetics Matte Bronzer, $6

SHOP IT

The sun-kissed pigments in this wallet-friendly bronzer makes for a nice matte contour powder that never reads cakey and yields a magically hallowed cheek.

7 E.L.F. Studio Baked Bronzer
image
Courtesy

E.L.F. Studio Baked Bronzer, $7

SHOP IT

Your best bet for tasteful shimmer, this lightweight baked formula also contains a slew of moisturizing active ingredients like rose, jojoba, and grape.

8 Physicians Formula Summer Eclipse Bronzing Shimmery Face Powder
image
Courtesy

Physicians Formula Summer Eclipse Bronzing Shimmery Face Powder, $10

SHOP IT

The starburst housed in the center of this sheer, glow-yielding formula is a highlighter, making it a toss-it-in-your-bag worthy two-for.

9 Flower Beauty Glow Baby Glow Brush-Bronzer Duo
image
Courtesy

Flower Glow Baby Glow Blush-Bronzer Duo, $19

SHOP IT

This pressed-powder duo comes with universally-flattering blush, as well as a buildable bronzer that smooths on nicely with an impressive color payoff.

10 Wet n' Wild ColorIcon Bronzer
image
Courtesy

Wet n Wild Color Icon Bronzer, $4

SHOP IT

The cheapest of the bunch, you'd never know it thanks to the luminous golden glow it yields. The secret is the special nylon powders, which blend superbly and cling all day long.

...

