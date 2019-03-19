No sun, no problem.
Sure, a trip to a far-flung equatorial destination would be nice. But UV damage becomes no one. Plus, there's something to be said for faking that fresh-off-the-sea-plane radiance with bronzer you scored for less than the price of lunch. Being a bronzed goddess is appropriate during every single season. Right now, if you're anywhere near the east coast you're well-aware that sun is nowhere to be found, and spring feels far in the distance. But you can fake a tan and a glow with bronzer that won't cost you much at all.
Drugstore bronzers give its luxury counterparts a run for its money. Many of the high-performing formulas work for all skin tones and impart a long-lasting glow that won't fade throughout the day. Here, find the 10 best drugstore formulas that will instantly warm up your complexion.
Maybelline Face Studio City Bronze, $8
Yes, you can bronze and contour your skin at the same time. This velvety, creamy formula that will give you a gilded, sunny glow.
L'Oréal Chromatic Bronze Highlight and Contour Palette, $15
Use the matte bronzer on the bottom right to sculpt and chisel your cheekbones. Then, the pearlescent highlighters to secure your glow-up. There's nothing better than a great all-in-one palette.
Milani Baked Bronzer, $9
Want your skin to look like literal fairy dust that just dropped from the heavens above? Not a problem—just dust this bronzer all over for a delightful glow.
Rimmel London Natural Bronzer, $5
This richly pigmented, velvety golden bronzer is a tried-and-true favorite—it's waterproof, easy to apply, and blends like a dream. We can't believe it's still $5 after all these years.
Covergirl truBLEND Bronzer, $10
This baked marble formula is comprised of micro-fine pigments that ensure you won't fall victim to unsightly bronzer lines.
Nyx Cosmetics Matte Bronzer, $6
The sun-kissed pigments in this wallet-friendly bronzer makes for a nice matte contour powder that never reads cakey and yields a magically hallowed cheek.
E.L.F. Studio Baked Bronzer, $7
Your best bet for tasteful shimmer, this lightweight baked formula also contains a slew of moisturizing active ingredients like rose, jojoba, and grape.
Physicians Formula Summer Eclipse Bronzing Shimmery Face Powder, $10
The starburst housed in the center of this sheer, glow-yielding formula is a highlighter, making it a toss-it-in-your-bag worthy two-for.
Flower Glow Baby Glow Blush-Bronzer Duo, $19
This pressed-powder duo comes with universally-flattering blush, as well as a buildable bronzer that smooths on nicely with an impressive color payoff.
Wet n Wild Color Icon Bronzer, $4
The cheapest of the bunch, you'd never know it thanks to the luminous golden glow it yields. The secret is the special nylon powders, which blend superbly and cling all day long.
