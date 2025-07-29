Selena Gomez is (finally) breaking into the fragrance game. For several years, Rare Beauty (the beauty brand she founded in 2019) sold makeup exclusively before launching a body collection last year, but Gomez announced via Instagram on July 29 that the brand is expanding into the fragrance category staring next month with the launch of its first ever eau de parfum.

Rare Beauty has already dabbled with scent products with the Find Comfort Hair & Body Mist, but this new launch will be the brand's first foray into fine fragrance. According to a caption on the star's most recent Instagram post, Rare Eau de Parfum is a warm scent with top notes of caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that then dries down to a ginger and sandalwood blend. The fragrance can obviously be worn on its own, but it was really designed to be layered, which is why the new launch also includes a lineup of Fragrance Layering Balms in four scents: Amber Vanilla, Floral Peony Blossom, Fresh Bergamot, and Woody Oak.

"I wanted to create a scent that could evolve with the moment," Gomez captioned a selfie on Instagram. "Rare Eau de Parfum goes from quiet mornings at home to a night out with my friends and always feels just right."

If you're currently planning out your fall fragrance lineup, this seems like it'd be a perfect addition, since the colder months are the primary time to wear warm scents that are musky, spicy, and woody. All of the products will officially be available to shop just ahead of the season change; they'll be online and in-store at Sephora, as well as the Rare Beauty website, on Aug. 7.

But if you can't wait, snag the brand's hair and body mist to tide you over until then.

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist $28 at rarebeauty.com