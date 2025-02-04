Renee Rapp is hopping on the shaggy haircut trend. On Feb. 4, the singer was announced as the new face of L'Oréal, joining the ranks of women like Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Cindy Bruna. Rapp announced the new campaign on Instagram, posting a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her time in Paris with the brand. Front and center was her new hairstyle: a wolf cut with curtain bangs .

The shaggy haircut is a style that the singer has worn before, but she typically pairs the look with blunt-cut bangs. Now, she seems to be growing her hair into a more traditional curtain bang, allowing her hair to more readily frame the sides of her face.

(Image credit: Damon Baker)

Wolf cuts are the latest in a long line of unconventional haircuts that have been catapulting in popularity over the last few weeks. Billie Eilish was recently spotted in an octopus haircut while performing at a benefit concert in Los Angeles and hot on her heels were Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga , who were spotted in hime haircuts at the Grammys, which are similar to the octopus but also have a third layer: a blunt bang.

“I used to find it very difficult to compliment myself,” Rapp says in the commercial accompanying the announcement. “I’m much better at it now…I’m worth it.” Rapp has become known for indie-sleaze makeup looks that more readily fit a burgeoning rockstar, which to be fair, she kind of is. Still, with the voice of an angel and a face to match, it makes sense why the star is now the face of one of the biggest beauty brands on the planet.

Shop a few of our favorite styling products for shaggy hairstyles below.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $26 at Sephora $26 at Amazon $26 at Neiman Marcus If you prefer your hairstyling products to feel like nothing at all while still providing a bit of volume, try this texturizing spray from Oribe. It lifts your roots, helps to absorb oil, and makes your style last longer throughout the day, keeping your shag in tip-top shape from day to night.

Moroccanoil Treatment $35 at Amazon This is one of my favorite oils to use post-styling. It locks in shine without weighing you hair down, and if you have a more texturized look like Rapp, it'll help to emphasize the piece-y vibe of the hairstyle .