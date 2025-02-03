Awards season is in full swing and the 2025 Grammys celebration once again provided endless beauty and fashion inspiration. A-list celebrities like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish turned heads with their hime haircuts, Willow Smith donned a symmetrical afro as well as grillz, and newcomer Doechii went all in with Thom Browne, wearing a French manicure that featured the brand’s signature gray color at the base of her nail.

Tying perfectly into each outfit, the best beauty looks from the Grammys told a story and stayed true to each artist’s signature aesthetic. Whether it was Beyoncé’s extra-long platinum blond strands that have become a staple during her Cowboy Carter era, Taylor Swift’s Chiefs-red manicure in honor of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, or even Sabrina Carpenter’s Old Hollywood glam inspired by Shirley Maclaine, there was no shortage of jaw-dropping hair, makeup, and nail moments on this year’s red carpet.

If you’re feeling as inspired as I am post-show, then you’re likely itching to recreate the best looks from last night’s event. Don’t worry, I won’t sit back and let you sift through hundreds of images all over the internet. Ahead, I've curated the 10 best beauty moments from the 2025 Grammys for you to easily save and reference in the future.

The Top 10 Best Beauty Moments at the Grammys

Taylor Swift's Chiefs Red Manicure

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has long been known to be a fan of a red lip, (she usually wears one from Pat McGrath), but she fully committed to the color for this year's Grammys red carpet. Not only did she choose a Vivienne Westwood dress in the same shade, but she also wore the color on her nails for a fully monochromatic look. While Swift is notoriously known for keeping her beauty details close to the chest, one of my favorite red nail polishes is from Chanel, so shop the shade below to get a similar look as the star's.

Chanel Le Vernis in Pirate $33 at Chanel This shade is a gorgeous blue-red that will look stunning on any skin tone.

Doechii's Thom Browne Makeup and Nails

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only did Doechii wear a Thom Browne inspired French manicure, swapping the traditional pink used as a base coat from a gorgeous gray shade, she then proceeded to match said nails to her eyeshadow, courtesy of a gorgeous smoky eye. The star of the look was none other than the Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Matte Eyeshadow Palette as well as the brand's 24/7 Waterline Eyeliner Pencil in Legend and Tootsie.

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked2 Basics Matte Neutral Eyeshadow Palette $35 at Sephora If you have a deeper skin tone like Doechii, play up the darker colors on the right side of the palette toward the outer third of your eye as well as in the crease for dimension to your smoky eye.

Lady Gaga's Smoky Liner and Hime Haircut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to believe that Lady Gaga's hime haircut wasn't the only head-turning part of her beauty look for the Grammys, but there's more. Not only did the singer bleach her eyebrows for the big day, but she also wore a simple but striking smoked-out cat eye liner. This look is actually really easy to re-create—just draw your typical liner and use and eyeshadow to blend it out. My favorite palette to have on hand for this trick has to be the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Medium.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Medium $75 at Chanel Funny enough, you don't have to smoke out a black eyeliner with an eyeshadow of the same color. I actually really love doing my liner with a neutral gray or brown eyeshadow to give the look some dimension without making the liner too dark.

Sabrina Carpenter's French Twist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspired by Shirley Maclaine in What a Way to Go! Sabrina Carpenter's hair was the epitome of timeless chic. Created by Evanie Frausto, the hairstylist relied on Redken's Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo and Conditioner, but the product that pumped up all of that volume was none other than the brand's Root Lifter Volumizing Spray.

Redken Root Lifter Volumizing Spray Foam $28 at Ulta Pro tip? Focus this spray on the specific area you want extra volume. "While her hair was still damp, we worked in Redken Stay High Mousse, brushing it through for even distribution," Frausto says in a press release. "To add extra volume, we applied a Redken Root Lifter at the crown."

Miley Cyrus's Hime Haircut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Lady Gaga (and similar to Billie Eilish's octopus cut), Miley Cyrus debuted a new hime haircut on the Grammy's red carpet. Courtesy of Bob Recine, using Nexxus, all styling products used were under $20. This list included the Heat Defense Spray Prep & Protect, the Medium Hold Hairspray, and the Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil.

Nexxus Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray $15.29 at Amazon If you also have a hime haircut, (or really any style that emphasized different layers of your hair,) this anti-humidity spray that Recine also used on Cyrus is non-negotiable. Formulas like these keep frizz and flyaways at bay, allowing the intricacies of your haircut to be front and center.

Chappell Roan's 3D Nails

Between her portrait-worthy makeup and voluminous curls, courtesy of Dom Forletta and Amika, you may have missed Chappell Roan's second manicure of the night, but I didn't. Created by manicurist Juan Alvear, the look featured jewel tones and 3D motifs, all created to perfectly match the corset that she performed in for the show.

Apres Gel Couleur - Birnam Wood $14.99 at Apres This deep forest green shade was the base used for Roan's manicure, with French black from the same brand being used to help create the nail art. Opalescent nail charms were added to each finger for an even more intricate spin on the look.

Willow Smith's '90s Makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If it wasn't the stunning middle-part afro or multi-colored girllz that caught your eye when Willow Smith hit the red carpet, it was likely her grungy '90s-inspired makeup. The look was created by Ernesto Casillas using Dior, and while her gold eyeshadow and rosy cheeks were a sight to behold, it was really the lips that brought it all together for me.

Rouge Dior Contour Lip Liner - 510 Wild Brown $35 at Ulta The epitome of a '90s supermodel glam, Smith's lip combination used just two products: this contour lip liner in the shade Wild Brown and the Dior Addict Lip Glow in Mahogany.

Charli XCX's Winged Eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Created by makeup artist Nina Park using Valentino Beauty, Charli XCX's makeup for the Grammys was intentionally made to feel "effortless and cool," Park says in a press release. "The softly smoked-out eyes add just the right amount of sultry intensity, balanced by brushed-up brows and a nude lip."

Color-Flip Eyeshadow Palette $98 at Sephora The exact eyeshadow that Park used was the Valentino Color Flip Eyeshadow Palette in the shade 02 - When In Paris. The shades Nude and Marrone were used to sculpt the lid and the brand's Colorgraph Eyeliner in Brown Fondant was smudged along the lash line and waterline. It was topped with the Plumest eyeshadow from the same palette.

Janelle Monae's Curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monae partnered with her long-time hairstylist, Nikki Nelms for her Grammys hairstyle, and the duo used Olivia Garden hair tools for the stunning short curly look.

Ceramic + Ion Hair Dryer 109.95 at Olivia Garden They key to Monet's look was making sure that her curls were defined and stayed in place all night. Nelms used the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Hair Dryer and Snap On Finger Diffuser to make sure Monet's hair stayed performance-ready.

Cardi B's Gold Cat Eye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using Danessa Myricks Beauty, Cardi B's makeup artist, Erika La Pearl, took inspiration from her sequined, animal-print, Roberto Cavalli dress.

Colorfix Foils $20 at Sephora The shimmer on the rapper's eye was courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Foils formula in the shade Goldmine. The multi-purpose cream can be used on the eyes, lip, and cheeks.