Even Rihanna, Fenty Beauty mogul, multi-platinum artist, and fan of luxury dressing with a message, faces the most relatable of motherhood side-effects: postpartum hair loss.
Speaking to Refinery29 at the Fenty Hair launch party in Los Angeles on June 12, Rihanna admitted that shedding hair after becoming mother to sons Riza, 2, and Riot, 10 months, caught her by surprise. (Specifically, she said it was "not on the pamphlet" for pregnancy.)
“I didn’t expect it to happen in waves," Rihanna explained of the hair loss she experienced after giving birth. "I thought it would just happen and grow back."
The "Needed Me" singer noted that she lost hair in patches. “At that point you’re just like alright enough is enough," she said.
She was able to make the transformation work for her by experimenting with hairstyles in "more creative and clever" ways. She's dabbled in everything from blonde bangs and box braids to petal pink hair. Most recently, Rihanna debuted a pixie cut highlighting her short, natural curls—presumably to show off how hard her new hair care line works.
Rihanna officially launched Fenty Hair on Thursday, June 13. The line debuted with rapturous reviews from early testers, including Marie Claire beauty director Deena Campbell.
She test-drove the lineup of conditioning treatments and with help from Yusef Williams, Rihanna's longtime hair stylist. The verdict? "The products are effective; my hair felt healthy and stronger days after usage, and my blowout lasted an entire three weeks, even in the sweltering New York heat," Campbell said.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rihanna designed Fenty Hair with the goal of supporting stronger, healthier hair through every style—and phase of life. "You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," she said in a statement. "I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural—so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!"
Shop Fenty Hair
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kate Middleton Shares a Heartfelt Update on Her Health
"I am making good progress."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Seashell Jewelry Trend Is Everywhere This Summer
From scallop studs to golden cowrie choker necklaces.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Nicole Kidman Pushes Naked Dressing to the Limit
"Edginess is something I don't shy away from."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Olivia Henson's Wedding Day Updo Subtly Paid Homage to Kate Middleton
She's the blueprint.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna's Stylist Tested Fenty Hair on Me—and It's a Game-Changer
Yes, it's worth the hype.
By Deena Campbell Published
-
Rhode's First Blush Is Finally Here, and 'Marie Claire' Editors Tested All Six Shades First
We tried all six shades before anyone else.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Rihanna's Natural Curls Are the Ultimate Ad for Fenty Hair
Ahead of her latest beauty launch, the megastar wore her hair exactly how it is.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Viral "Please Please Please" Music Video Costars Color-Changing Lip Balm
Prada Beauty is her viral video's most exciting costar.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Fully Supports Easy, Undone, Air-Dried Hair for Summer
She’s here for a low-maintenance summer style.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Cardi B Squeezes More Than 25 Coquette Bows Into Her Hair at Once
Coquette-core lives on.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Can Celebrities Prove Bangs Don't Have to Be That Deep?
Just ask all the celebrities who tried them this spring—and me.
By Halie LeSavage Published