Ahhhh celebrities. Whether you love them or love to hate them, you can't deny they have a certain allure. It's likely due to the fact that anytime one of our favorite actors, musicians, or models graces the red carpet, their beauty look is stunningly flawless. Sure, celebrities have access to the best skincare treatments and makeup artists the industry has to offer, but that's not to say their favorite beauty products don't deserve any credit. Celebrities' go-to skincare and makeup products play a huge role in their signature glows and surprisingly, they are much more attainable for regular joes like us than you may think. In fact, many of celebs' go-to products are more affordable than ever thanks to Sephora's Holiday Sale.

Here are the details: From now through December 10, you can score 20 percent off your purchase with the code YAYGIFTING. The catch is you do have to be a Beauty Insider member, but don't worry—it's free to sign up. I'm taking this incredible sale as an opportunity to try out the celebrity-backed products I've been eyeing forever, and you should too.

Maybe you've been looking to try the cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush loved by Vanessa Hudgens. Or maybe you've been dying to recreate Sofia Richie's wedding makeup. Whichever buzzy beauty product that's been on your wish list for months and months, there's no better time to add it to your cart than right now.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (Was $24) $19 at Sephora There's no doubt in my mind you've heard about Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask. With over 12,000 five-star reviews, it's a certified cult favorite, and for good reason. It leaves lips deliciously soft and has the yummiest flavors (I'm personally a fan of the sweet candy version). Kaia Gerber, among many other celebs, counts herself a fan saying, "I use it all day so I love it. It makes my lips feel so moisturized."

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Was $23) $18 at Sephora Another product nearly everyone and their mother is obsessed with is Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch liquid blushes. These little tubes pack a punch of pigment, come in plenty of flattering shades, and are crazy creamy and blendable. You also don't have to limit their use to just your cheeks, as Vanessa Hudgens suggests. "I use them on more than just my cheeks," she tells Marie Claire. "They’re great for my eyes and lips too."

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment (Was $85) $68 at Sephora If you have yet to try Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum, I encourage you to pick it up on sale because it is a game-changer. Its star ingredient, lactic acid, deeply exfoliates skin to target pores, dark spots, and fine lines to transform your skin basically overnight. I'm personally a huge fan of this product, but take it from Drew Barrymore who shared on her Instagram, "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, tightening, and the youthening of my skin."

TOM FORD Tobacco Vanille (Was $295) $236 at Sephora Taylor Swift often keeps tight-lipped during interviews, but if there's one fandom that can unlock her beauty secrets, it's the Swifties. Reportedly, when fans were invited to her home to preview her albums, they asked her what perfume she was wearing and it happened to be Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille. The scent is an intoxicating one with notes of spicy ginger and tobacco combined with creamy tonka bean and vanilla.

Hourglass Vanish™ Seamless Finish Foundation Stick (Was $49) $39 at Sephora Whenever Sofia Richie Grainge speaks on anything beauty-related, we listen. The model recently took to TikTok to drop her go-to fall makeup routine, listing a ton of Hourglass products, but it was the brand's Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick she called her "favorite, holy grail, can't live without" product. The foundation is hydrating, long-wearing, and provides full coverage, which is why Grainge loves to use it in the fall when her skin is "freaking out" during the transitional weather.

Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum (Was $88) $70 at Sephora When it comes to retinol creams and serums, celebrities swear by Shani Darden's Retinol Reform serum, which makes sense since she's been a go-to facialist to the stars for years and years. One big name who counts herself a fan is Jennifer Aniston, who couldn't stop raving about Darden and her retinol serum to Byrdie. "Shani Darden is a facialist here, and I love her. Her retinol is so good, and her serums are fantastic. Her products are so good," she said. "She's such a skin guru, and it starts with herself. She's her own guinea pig. She has a great lab that she works with, and the packaging is beautiful. Everything is really great."

OLEHENRIKSEN Dewtopia 20% PHA/AHA Retexturizing Night Serum (Was $60) $48 at Sephora MC's November cover star, Issa Rae, has flawless skin on and off camera and it's thanks to this nightly serum from OLEHENRIKSEN. "I have not had a pimple in a year and a half using this. Not even period pimples, like period pimples used to piss me off, " she recently told Vogue. "I hope I'm not jinxing myself, but I love this product." With a formula full of exfoliating AHAs and PHAs, it's no wonder why Rae's skin is clear, glowy, and smooth.

KILIAN Paris Love, Don't Be Shy (Was $290) $232 at Sephora Nearly everyone from Cardi B to Jennifer Lawrence who meets Rihanna says she smells amazing, and I believe the rumor. The longstanding rumor is that her signature scent is KILIAN Paris' Love, Don't Be Shy. Fittingly, the fragrance is a delicious gourmand blend of orange blossom, vanilla absolute, and marshmallow notes. It's pricy, but when you can smell as good as Rihanna, it's worth it.

Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides (Was $40) $32 at Sephora A great sunscreen is not easy to come by. Some leave a white cast, while others can make your skin feel greasy or pill under makeup. You won't get any of those problems with Kosas' DreamBeam sunscreen. Filled with hyaluronic acid and peptides, this sunscreen is meant to hydrate and smooth skin for makeup application, while offering sun protection. Hilary Duff recently told us she's a fan. "Kosas has an amazing sunscreen right now that I love," she said. "Gives you a little bit of a glow."

Virtue 6-in-1 Vitamin E Hair Smoothing Styler (Was $36) $29 at Sephora After Jennifer Garner recently chopped her hair for fall, I'm seriously tempted to book an appointment salon. While I'm managing to resist the urge to cut, I do wonder how she manages to style her shorter hair into perfectly tousled waves. Luckily, she divulged her secret to Who What Wear. "I always use Virtue 6-in-1. That's one hair product that I can count on," she said. "I know how to use [it], and it feels good. It doesn't feel like I have junk in my hair."

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Creme Lipstick- Red 0 (Was $38) $30 at Sephora Finding a flattering shade of red lipstick can feel like a near-impossible task. Julianne Moore says as much, too. "Sometimes they can be too blue or sometimes they’re too orange," she tells MC. "But the new Hourglass Unlocked Satin Créme Lipstick in Red Zero is really, really good for me. Sometimes I’ll use it on my cheeks too." This creamy lipstick shade is a classic deep red suitable for just about every skin type, plus it's completely vegan and cruelty-free.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum (Was $54) $43 at Sephora When a product is endorsed by multiple celebs, then you know it's a real winner. For starters, TikTok queen Alix Earle shared in a video that Kérastase's hydrating oil serum is "one of [her] favorite oils." While applying the product through her ends and front pieces, she excitedly added, "Look how good and shiny it looks!" Other big-name fans include Olivia Rodrigo, Meghan Markle, and Emily Ratajkowski. Given that this oil leaves hair incredibly smooth, shiny, and hydrated, it only makes sense that it's a cult favorite.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (Was $80) $64 at Sephora Before her days as a royal, Meghan Markle revealed to the Daily Express that she was a big fan of fragrances. "Fragrance is my favorite thing—so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home," she said. One of the favorites she named is Jo Malone London's Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, which also happens to be Sofia Richie Grainge's signature scent. The fragrance evokes walks on the beach with the fresh note of sea salt and the earthiness of sage.

NuFACE TRINITY+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Routine (Was $395) $316 at Sephora Ever wonder how celebrities achieve perfectly sculpted cheekbones and jawlines? Well, you can chalk it up to this little device right here. Sure, it's pricy, but it gives the results of a facelift in as little as five minutes with microcurrent technology, plus supermodels Bella Hadid and Miranda Kerr use it to achieve their chiseled look. Kate Hudson is also a fan, saying, “When I do the NuFace every day, I feel a huge difference in my skin. I was not expecting that… it's actually shocking.” Trust me, this is a deal I can't imagine will stay in stock for long.