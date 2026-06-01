This year, my mom turned 60. And despite never getting a drop of Botox or fillers in her life, she somehow still has the kind of radiant skin that strangers compliment in the grocery store checkout line. Her secret? High-quality skincare, consistency, and a really good exfoliator that keeps her mature skin smooth, fresh, and luminous.

While great genes probably help her stay youthful-looking too (thanks, mom!), “exfoliators play an important role in any anti-aging skincare routine,” explains board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. That’s because “as we age, our natural skin cell turnover slows down, which can leave skin looking dull, dry, and uneven,” she says.

But that’s exactly where regular exfoliation comes in. TLDR: It’s the process of sloughing away dead skin cells that can cause clogged pores, breakouts, and make skin appear dull, textured, and uneven, ultimately revealing smoother and brighter skin underneath. That said, Dr. Garshick says to “still be gentle on the skin and avoid harsh exfoliation or abrasive scrubs that may be too irritating for mature skin.”

Those with mature skin should “look for gentle exfoliants such as lactic acid and mandelic acid,” as well as formulas that contain nourishing and calming ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane. This is especially important because, as Dr. Garshick tells me, “loss of collagen and elastin as we age can contribute to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and overall skin laxity.” In other words, the best exfoliators for mature skin don’t just resurface—they also hydrate, soothe, and support the skin barrier.

Ahead, the mature skin-approved cleansers, peel pads, lotions, and other exfoliators my mom swears by for glowy, youthful skin.

Peelin’ Good

Lazy skin care lover’s, rejoice! These supercharged wipes are pre-soaked in a solution of exfoliating chemicals and brightening ingredients to remove dead skin cells and reveal smooth, radiant skin once swipe at a time.

See the Difference

For most skin types in need of a glow boost, an exfoliating serum is often the answer. These formulas combine non-irritating acids with hydrating ingredients to smooth and brighten without compromising the skin barrier.

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La Roche-Posay Glycolic Acid Serum With Tranexamic Acid $44.99 at Amazon US This drugstore-available brand is a good option for all skin types, especially those concerned with dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It blends key ingredients—kojic acid, tranexamic acid, glycolic acid, vitamin B5, and thermal spring water—to help calm the skin and leave it looking luminous. CLEARSTEM Clearity the Blackhead Dissolver Mandelic Acid Serum $65.50 at Amazon US All of CLEARSTEM’s products target both acne and aging concerns, and this exfoliating serum is no exception. Powered by mandelic acid, lactic acid, vitamin C, and turmeric, the formula helps unclog pores, smooth uneven texture, and fade post-breakout marks.

Leave It to Lotions

Whether you’re looking to give thirsty skin the hydration it craves or simply want to shed bumps and texture from head-to-toe, these two non-abrasive lotions ahead are for you.

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion $17.99 at Ulta Beauty As its name implies, this body lotion—formulated with 10 percent glycolic acid and nourishing shea butter—is designed to reveal smoother, softer skin from the neck down. CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin $19.99 at Ulta Beauty Salicylic acid, lactic acid, and hyaluronic acid are just some of the star ingredients in this lightweight, non-greasy body lotion. It improves rough and bumpy skin by gently exfoliating and hydrating it, while using three essential ceramides that lock in moisture.

Glow-Getters

Looking for a toner that does a little more? The formulas below combine the benefits of a traditional toner with gentle exfoliants to help clarify congested areas, smooth texture, and seriously boost glow.

Mario Badescu Aloe Vera Alcohol-Free Toner $16 at Ulta Beauty Made with anti-inflammatory and refreshing aloe vera, this extremely gentle exfoliating toner is designed to comfort sensitive skin while providing a thorough cleanse. It’s also alcohol-free, so it never leaves skin tight or dry. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 5% Pure Glycolic Acid Peeling Toner $13.99 at Amazon US This toner is a must-have for anyone dealing with dullness or uneven skin tone. Formulated with gentle five percent glycolic acid, it helps brighten, smooth, and revive the complexion, delivering noticeable results with minimal effort.

Back to Basics

Physical exfoliants may be old-school, but they’re still worthy of a place in your skin care routine. The two picks ahead deliver all of the smoothing benefits of a scrub without the abrasive, harsh and scratchy feel of formulas from years past.

TULA So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Face Scrub $34 at Ulta Beauty Made with sugar crystals that dissolve as you massage them into the skin, this gentle scrub buffs away dead skin cells, excess oil, and lingering makeup without leaving your complexion feeling stripped. The addition of papaya and pineapple enzymes helps boost radiance, while the tropical scent makes every use feel like a mini vacation. SkinCeuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub $40 at Bluemercury Equal parts effective and indulgent, this scrub features a creamy formula that combines ultra-fine hydrated silica particles with glycerin and aloe vera to softly buff away dullness while helping skin feel clean, soft, and hydrated.

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Meet the Expert

Dr. Marisa Garshick Board Certified Dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD is a leading board-certified dermatologist serving patients through Manhattan, New York, and Englewood NJ at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, as well as an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell - New York Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Garshick provides a wide variety of cosmetic and medical procedures and services including treatments for acne, eczema, hyperhidrosis, moles, psoriasis, rosacea, signs of aging, skin cancer, skin tags, vitiligo, and wrinkles.