The 10 Best Exfoliators for Mature Skin, According to My 60-Year-Old Mom Who’s Never Had Botox

Non-abrasive formulas only.

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This year, my mom turned 60. And despite never getting a drop of Botox or fillers in her life, she somehow still has the kind of radiant skin that strangers compliment in the grocery store checkout line. Her secret? High-quality skincare, consistency, and a really good exfoliator that keeps her mature skin smooth, fresh, and luminous.

While great genes probably help her stay youthful-looking too (thanks, mom!), “exfoliators play an important role in any anti-aging skincare routine,” explains board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. That’s because “as we age, our natural skin cell turnover slows down, which can leave skin looking dull, dry, and uneven,” she says.

But that’s exactly where regular exfoliation comes in. TLDR: It’s the process of sloughing away dead skin cells that can cause clogged pores, breakouts, and make skin appear dull, textured, and uneven, ultimately revealing smoother and brighter skin underneath. That said, Dr. Garshick says to “still be gentle on the skin and avoid harsh exfoliation or abrasive scrubs that may be too irritating for mature skin.”

Those with mature skin should “look for gentle exfoliants such as lactic acid and mandelic acid,” as well as formulas that contain nourishing and calming ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane. This is especially important because, as Dr. Garshick tells me, “loss of collagen and elastin as we age can contribute to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and overall skin laxity.” In other words, the best exfoliators for mature skin don’t just resurface—they also hydrate, soothe, and support the skin barrier.

Ahead, the mature skin-approved cleansers, peel pads, lotions, and other exfoliators my mom swears by for glowy, youthful skin.

Peelin’ Good

Lazy skin care lover’s, rejoice! These supercharged wipes are pre-soaked in a solution of exfoliating chemicals and brightening ingredients to remove dead skin cells and reveal smooth, radiant skin once swipe at a time.

See the Difference

For most skin types in need of a glow boost, an exfoliating serum is often the answer. These formulas combine non-irritating acids with hydrating ingredients to smooth and brighten without compromising the skin barrier.

Leave It to Lotions

Whether you’re looking to give thirsty skin the hydration it craves or simply want to shed bumps and texture from head-to-toe, these two non-abrasive lotions ahead are for you.

Glow-Getters

Looking for a toner that does a little more? The formulas below combine the benefits of a traditional toner with gentle exfoliants to help clarify congested areas, smooth texture, and seriously boost glow.

Back to Basics

Physical exfoliants may be old-school, but they’re still worthy of a place in your skin care routine. The two picks ahead deliver all of the smoothing benefits of a scrub without the abrasive, harsh and scratchy feel of formulas from years past.

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Meet the Expert

derms
Dr. Marisa Garshick

Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD is a leading board-certified dermatologist serving patients through Manhattan, New York, and Englewood NJ at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, as well as an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell - New York Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Garshick provides a wide variety of cosmetic and medical procedures and services including treatments for acne, eczema, hyperhidrosis, moles, psoriasis, rosacea, signs of aging, skin cancer, skin tags, vitiligo, and wrinkles.

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Stephanie (Griffin) Napolitano
Stephanie (Griffin) Napolitano
Contributing Beauty Writer

Stephanie (Griffin) Napolitano is a Boston-based freelance beauty and commerce writer with over a decade of experience as a social media editor.