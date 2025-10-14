Taylor Swift announced this week that she's dropping a docuseries centered around her long-running Eras Tour, which officially wrapped with her final show last year on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada. The six-part show is supposed to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the tour, but judging by the end of the trailer, beauty enthusiasts might get an extra gift of our own: an inside look at all the skin, hair, and body goodies that Swift used on tour, if we're lucky.

The first two episodes of the docuseries, titled The End of an Era, will premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 12, but the official trailer dropped on Oct. 13. Towards the end of the teaser, the Life of a Showgirl singer is seen removing her stage makeup post-show and preparing to do the rest of her nighttime skin and bodycare routine. While Swift discusses her nightly come-down routine, the camera briefly pans over to a handful of beauty products lined up on her tub. It's obviously not clear exactly what they are, but the blurred product packaging makes me want to go ahead and guess that her tour-centric beauty routine included the following: the Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser, the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, the Christophe Robin Delicate Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner, the OUAI St. Bart's Gentle Body Wash, and the Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Cleansing Cream.

(Image credit: YouTube / Taylor Swift)

Again, we only get a brief look at the products in the video, and the labels look a little blurry from a distance, so these are just guesses based on what I know the packaging from these brands generally looks like. You'll have to wait until Dec. 12 to find out if I'm actually right. In the meantime, you can shop (what I'm 99 percent sure is) Swift's routine ahead.