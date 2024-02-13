Time and time again, Sydney Sweeney has proven she has range. She can be a rom-com lead making you dance to "Unwritten" or the most intimidating character in the world (Olivia in The White Lotus Season 1). She can also restore a vintage car or become a superhero (Spider-Woman, to be precise) all in a day's work.

The 26-year-old has the acting and technical chops to be anyone she wants to be, and now she's proving her versatility through her nail art. Over the last few days, Sweeney showed off two manicures with opposite aesthetics: a dreamy coquette design she wore to a Galentine's Day party and a gothic web look she chose for the premiere of Madame Web.

Sydney Sweeney showed off two very different manicures—both sealed with a heart—the weekend before Valentine's Day. (Image credit: Left: @sydneysweeney on Instagram, Right: Zola Ganzorigt)

Zola Ganzorigt, Sweeney's regular nail artist and the visionary behind so many of her brilliant manicures, was also responsible for her two latest nail looks.

"For Galentine's we wanted something to go with the theme which was 'Bows before Bros,'" Ganzorigt tells Marie Claire. The pair decided on a pink base with 3-D bows and heart charms—which Ganzorigt considers a major departure from Sweeney's usual red carpet and day-to-day styles.

For the Madame Web premiere, on the other hand(s)? "I wanted to give her something to complement her gown and we had to do spider web," shares the artist, who swapped out the weekend's manicure so Sweeney could walk the red carpet in character on Monday, February 12.

Sydney Sweeney shows off her gothic manicure at the Madame Web world premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the event, Sweeney went with a gothic black spiderweb design over clear nails, complemented by a wash of glitter. Like the bow look, her nails were kept long and almond shaped.

It should be noted that both manicures featured hearts: a detail fitting for Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day, when Madame Web officially releases.