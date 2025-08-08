Tyla has made some bold hair moves on many a red carpet this year, but I have to say that her look at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event has to be one of my favorites solely because it blends the hottest hairstyle of the moment with a slightly nostalgic hair accessory.

The Water singer stepped out on the red carpet in Los Angeles and stunned in a skirt set from Palomo that featured a cropped, light blue button down and a bubble mini skirt. She wore open-toed black pumps to complete the look, but the most jaw-dropping part of the whole outfit was most definitely her hair.

Tyla's hair was cut into a chin-length blunt bob (aka the haircut of the summer) with slightly-flipped ends—and to really top it all off, she added a leafy headpiece that looks like a chicer, more modern version of the flower crowns that were all over my Instagram feed circa 2016.

Tyla pictured at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's any style that's been all over my Instagram feed all summer, it's the bob. From the blunt bob to the French bob, it's been the go-to for many celebrities looking to make a hair transformation in recent months, likely because they look ultra-sophisticated and they're a great way to get rid of dead ends and damage. That's also not to mention that the bob is a summer staple because it's an easy way to remove weight and keep the hair off of your face and neck when it's warmer.

A simple scroll through Instagram tells me that Tyla was inspired to make the big chop to a pixie cut at the top of the year, and this style appears to be a grown-out version of that. If her flower crown hair has inspired you to rock a chin-length cut of your own, read ahead for a few products and tools that'll come in handy for styling.

