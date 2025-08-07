Keke Palmer Masters the Art of the Chic Updo
Paired with her signature hair color? She’s unstoppable.
Keke Palmer is determined to prove that she’s a natural redhead, and I fully support this effort. Since revealing her new hair color a few months ago, the actress has gone all in, wearing a myriad of hairstyles like afros, braids, and curls, all in her now signature shade. On August 7, Palmer shared a video with fellow actor and radio host Big Boy on Instagram, and the duo gave a little sneak peek of their upcoming interview. Incredible ventures aside, my eyes were laser-focused on Palmer’s new hairstyle, which, of course, showcased her favorite copper hue.
Palmer’s hair was first divided into two sections, laying the groundwork for a gorgeous half-up, half-down style. The top was then secured into a sleek ponytail with curled ends. The lower half of her hair was also curled flawlessly, allowing the ends of the ponytail to blend seamlessly with the rest of the hairstyle, creating an almost waterfall-like effect. An elegant French manicure and a blush-heavy glam completed the look.
Palmer has never been one to shy away from trying out new hairstyles, and this latest look is just another on her seemingly endless list of options. She’s worn afros, goddess braids, bouncy ‘70s curls, and everything in between, and no matter the look, she always seems to nail it with precision.
The actress’s latest hairstyle is fairly easy to recreate, and I have a few products in mind that will make it that much more attainable at home, without the help of a professional. Keep reading for the products that will give you the half-up, half-down hairstyle that’s just as suitable for work as it is for play.
