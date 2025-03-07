Zoë Kravitz is single and living it up during Paris Fashion Week. On Mar. 6, the Blink Twice director stepped out in the City of Light to grab drinks with a fellow villainess from the Batman universe: The Penguin's leading lady Cristin Milioti.

Could they have been discussing Milioti's campaign for a crossover between HBO's Penguin spinoff series and Matt Reeves's forthcoming The Batman Part II? Only can only hope! Just imagine what these divas could accomplish if their respective characters teamed up. But for now, I suppose I'll have to settle for these photos of the pair hanging out in chic black outfits.

The Big Little Lies actor made the case for wearing your workwear to the bar in her best going out blazer: a black single-breasted longline suit jacket. She paired the minimalist wardrobe staple with black pull-on pants that appeared to kick out at the knee for a subtle flare.

Zoë Kravitz styles black pull-on pants with a black button-down shirt and matching ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kravitz layered her suiting with a nude tank top as her base layer. The shade of her shirt mirrored the textured beige pouch she tucked under her arm as a clutch. She further accessorized the ensemble with black ballet flats, long brunette braids, and cherry red nails.

Her manicure happens to be the very same one she wore to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Per the 36-year-old's longtime nail artist Betina Goldstein, she and Kravitz tested out 26 different shades of red before landing on this particular fiery orange-red hue.

Milioti, meanwhile, matched Kravitz's freak in a long black coat with tuxedo-inspired details, a black crewneck T-shirt, light wash jeans, and pointed black leather loafers with decorative gold chain hardware. If 2024 was the year of the celebrity couple outfit, let 2025 be the golden age of coordinating friendship style.

