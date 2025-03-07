Zoë Kravitz Wears Her Best Going-Out Blazer to a 'Batman' Villainess Summit at Paris Fashion Week
The star styled her chic black workwear staples for the bar.
Zoë Kravitz is single and living it up during Paris Fashion Week. On Mar. 6, the Blink Twice director stepped out in the City of Light to grab drinks with a fellow villainess from the Batman universe: The Penguin's leading lady Cristin Milioti.
Could they have been discussing Milioti's campaign for a crossover between HBO's Penguin spinoff series and Matt Reeves's forthcoming The Batman Part II? Only can only hope! Just imagine what these divas could accomplish if their respective characters teamed up. But for now, I suppose I'll have to settle for these photos of the pair hanging out in chic black outfits.
The Big Little Lies actor made the case for wearing your workwear to the bar in her best going out blazer: a black single-breasted longline suit jacket. She paired the minimalist wardrobe staple with black pull-on pants that appeared to kick out at the knee for a subtle flare.
Kravitz layered her suiting with a nude tank top as her base layer. The shade of her shirt mirrored the textured beige pouch she tucked under her arm as a clutch. She further accessorized the ensemble with black ballet flats, long brunette braids, and cherry red nails.
Her manicure happens to be the very same one she wore to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Per the 36-year-old's longtime nail artist Betina Goldstein, she and Kravitz tested out 26 different shades of red before landing on this particular fiery orange-red hue.
Milioti, meanwhile, matched Kravitz's freak in a long black coat with tuxedo-inspired details, a black crewneck T-shirt, light wash jeans, and pointed black leather loafers with decorative gold chain hardware. If 2024 was the year of the celebrity couple outfit, let 2025 be the golden age of coordinating friendship style.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
