Meghan Markle's Sister Fact Checks Prince Harry's Claim That the Royals Are "the Family She Never Had"

"Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her."

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mehera Bonner

By

You know that moment when you're gushing about how well your significant other fits in with your family, and you get a little overly enthusiastic and accidentally shade her fam in the process? Allow us to present Prince Harry.

During a recent interview, Harry was waxing poetic about spending Christmas with Meghan Markle, when (after saying they spent most of their time with William and Kate "running round with the kids") he mused, "She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had."

Cut to Meghan's half sister Samantha, who—per The Daily Mail—begged to disagree via Twitter, saying Meghan has "a large family who were always there with her and for her."

It's doubtful that Meghan or Harry will respond to this, so go ahead and file under "weird, awkward drama!" in the meantime.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry On Meghan Markle's Royal Holiday

