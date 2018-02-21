Today's Top Stories
American Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Takes Shocking Fall After Failing to Land Triple Axel

💔 💔 💔

Getty Images

American figure skater Mirai Nagasu took an unexpected fall during the women’s short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, after failing to stick the landing on a triple axel.


Nagasu made history last week as the first American woman to land the insanely impressive move in the Olympics, but things didn't go as well when she tried to repeat the jump on Tuesday.

Getty Images

The 24-year-old had an otherwise amazing performance (she got a score of 66.93) and social media couldn't have been more supportive.

Nagasu said she was disappointed in her fall, but added, "If I would have done a double, I would have been more angry with myself for not going for it [...] you can fall and still get up and keep going."

