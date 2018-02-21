American Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Takes Shocking Fall After Failing to Land Triple Axel

American figure skater Mirai Nagasu took an unexpected fall during the women’s short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, after failing to stick the landing on a triple axel.

.@mirai_nagasu kept her program together despite an early fall and puts herself in the top three in the short program. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/DvBQXKf1TH pic.twitter.com/VAweL4u1e7 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Nagasu made history last week as the first American woman to land the insanely impressive move in the Olympics, but things didn't go as well when she tried to repeat the jump on Tuesday.



Getty Images

The 24-year-old had an otherwise amazing performance (she got a score of 66.93) and social media couldn't have been more supportive.



@mirai_nagasu We ❤❤ you and are so very proud of you!! Keep you chin up and can't wait to see your gorgeous long program!! — Jill Huber (@JillHuber) February 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Did anyone else just see Mirai Nagasu miss that triple axel that she jUsT landed like a week ago? IM CRYING but it's ok hunny ur doing amazing ur beautiful — eszter (@itsmeeszter) February 21, 2018

Way to get back up and kill it @mirai_nagasu. Regardless of what happens, you still made history, and nobody can take that from you. Congrats on inspiring people (especially Asian Americans) everywhere. — Ryan Bergara (@ryansbergara) February 21, 2018

Nagasu said she was disappointed in her fall, but added, "If I would have done a double, I would have been more angry with myself for not going for it [...] you can fall and still get up and keep going."