Today's Top Stories
1
Shop The Outnet's Huge Sale Happening Right Now
2
My Botox Habit Is Existential
3
The Worst Thing About Last Night's Bachelor Finale
4
Here's Where to Buy Bella Hadid's $74 Bodysuit
5
What You Need to Know About 'Westworld' Season 2

People Feel So Bad for Becca Kufrin They're Sending Her Wine Money on Venmo

She's already made $6,000.

Getty Images

This season of The Bachelor ended in the worst way ever, with Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposing to Becca Kufrin, only to break up with her and propose to runner up Lauren Burnham. Naturally, everyone is deeply unimpressed with Arie, see?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And fans feel deeply terrible for Becca. So terrible, that random do-gooders found her on Venmo and sent her money to buy herself some wine on them.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Becca's received over $6,000 on Venmo, which, she told Chris Harrison, is more wine than she can drink, so she plans to donate the money.

Hopefully she keeps at least a little for its intended purpose:

Related Story
Bachelor Fans Take Out Billboards Against Arie

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate Middleton Re-Wore a Maternity Look
Zayn Malik Just Got a Harry Potter Tattoo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Musicians Reading Mean Tweets Is Here
Kim Kardashian Twitter Rants While Defending Kanye
Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Twitter Mentions Are Exploding
Kylie Jenner Shared Photos of Baby Stormi's Cheeks
The Story Behind Khloe's Pregnancy Announcement
Kim Kardashian Has a Louis Vuitton Snake
Meghan Markle Had a Spa-Themed Bridal Shower
Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi's Nursery