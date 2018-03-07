People Feel So Bad for Becca Kufrin They're Sending Her Wine Money on Venmo

This season of The Bachelor ended in the worst way ever, with Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposing to Becca Kufrin, only to break up with her and propose to runner up Lauren Burnham. Naturally, everyone is deeply unimpressed with Arie, see?
And fans feel deeply terrible for Becca. So terrible, that random do-gooders found her on Venmo and sent her money to buy herself some wine on them.
Becca's received over $6,000 on Venmo, which, she told Chris Harrison, is more wine than she can drink, so she plans to donate the money.
Hopefully she keeps at least a little for its intended purpose: