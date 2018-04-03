Did Jenna Dewan Hint at Her Separation ​In This Cryptic Instagram Post?

The news that Step Up co-stars, and generally lovely people, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, are separating after almost nine years together, has shocked fans everywhere.

Releasing a joint statement to People yesterday, which they also shared on their Instagram accounts, the pair revealed that although they are splitting, they still have a lot of love for one another:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

As well as revealing that their marriage wasn't "perfect" in an interview with Health earlier in 2018, recently Dewan's Instagram account seemed to hint that she was about to lose something important to her.

Just over a week ago, Dewan posted a quote by Rumi, which instructs the reader to "Breathe before it's gone." While the message encourages readers to follow their dreams and enjoy life while they can, it's impossible not to read the post in a new light following the news of their split.

Was Dewan savoring every moment of her marriage before it ended?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Earlier in March, Dewan posted another emotive Rumi quote, which suggested that heartbreak was looming. As a dancer, it's not surprising that Dewan shared this particular quote, but the sentiment hints that big changes are afoot:

Rumi forever and ever ⭐️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Mar 2, 2018 at 1:57pm PST

In the joint statement announcing their separation, Tatum and Dewan said:

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.