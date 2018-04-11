Today's Top Stories
1
FDA Restricts Essure Birth Control Implant
2
George Clooney's Flirting Technique Is the Worst
3
The Obamas Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding
4
Madelaine Petsch on Her New Sunglasses Collection
5
Duckworth Is First Sitting Senator to Give Birth

Tristan Thompson's Ex Has Weighed in On Reports That He Cheated on Khloé Kardashian

Getty Images

On Tuesday, reports broke that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian on multiple occasions and with multiple women. Videos released by the Daily Mail and TMZ seemed to show Thompson kissing and "motorboating" other women. The videos were allegedly taken during Khloé's pregnancy (she's due to give birth to the couple's first child any day now).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Thompson's ex, Jordan Craig, appears to have responded to the news in a post on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

"If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others," she wrote.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Craig and Thompson have a son together, 15-month-old Prince Oliver.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Nicki Minaj Attends a Sporting Event in Leather
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly "Smitten" with Neri Oxman
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet Our 2018 Fresh Faces
Hear Carrie Underwood's New Song "Cry Pretty"
Kendall Jenner Went Skydiving with Scott Disick
The Kardashians Are "Rallying Around" Khloé
There's a New Video of Tristan Cheating on Khloé
Halsey Claps Back at Her Armpit Hair Troll
The Most Inappropriate Celebrity Interviews
Seth Meyers' Wife Gave Birth in Apartment Lobby