Claire Danes Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

Claire Danes is expecting another baby. The actress announced the happy news during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM Wednesday morning that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting.

Danes and Dancy kept the news a secret for quite a while—E! Online reports that she's currently in her third trimester.

"I'm pregnant," she said during the interview. "I'm seriously preggo. I'm deep into my second trimester."



While she's finally shared the news of her pregnancy with the world, Danes is keeping the child's sex a secret. "I'm going to keep that to myself," she said when asked about it.

Danes and Dancy already have a child together, their five-year-old son Cyrus.