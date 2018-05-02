This Is Why You Won't See Any New Pictures of Princess Charlotte for Her Birthday

It's Princess Charlotte's third birthday today! And surprisingly, Kate Middleton and Prince William are breaking a huge royal birthday tradition by not sharing any new photos of the princess.

Since the birth of their first son, Prince George, it's become custom for Kate and William to share a new photo of their children on their birthdays.

Last year, the Duchess reportedly took this photo herself, and shared it on Charlotte's second birthday.

Getty Images

And on George's fourth birth in July 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out this professional portrait of him.

Getty Images

But this morning, Kensington Palace tweeted a photo of the little royal from her first day at nursery school, along with the caption: "Wishing a happy third birthday to Princess Charlotte – thank you all for your lovely messages!"



Wishing a happy third birthday to Princess Charlotte – thank you all for your lovely messages! pic.twitter.com/IpLwFXveHp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

While this photo is from 2018, it's definitely not new—we'd recognize that adorable smile anywhere.

But with Kate having given birth to Prince Louis just nine days ago, it makes sense that they've decided not to take new photos of Charlotte.

"William and Kate won't want to overexpose their children," a royal expert Penny Juror told Elle UK. "They have never been entirely conventional so I imagine they might release a photo in their own time, and it might be one Kate takes herself."



While it seems her new baby brother may have stolen her birthday spotlight, just remember she took his too when she made royal history and adorably waved at photographers on his actual birth day.

It's likely we'll see a new portrait of the royal baby soon, and maybe big sister Charlotte will make an appearance too!