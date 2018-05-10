Khloé Kardashian Is Back on Snapchat Updating Fans About Baby True

Khloé Kardashian is back on Snapchat! One month after giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, Khloé gave an update on her baby girl.

"Baby True is a month old today, so it's a big day for the both of us," she said in a Snapchat. Khloé went on to talk about getting back into working out post-pregnancy.



"It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I'm strong. But physically, it's just not the same. My body is not doing what my mind is telling it to do," she said.

Earlier today, Khloé also shared a sweet post on her website to celebrate True being a month old:

Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.

It also gives us a little insight into the fact that Khloe and Tristan are still together since she mentioned that the new baby loves to cuddle with both her parents. (Which is also just very sweet!)

In case you missed it, Thompson was caught cheating on Khloé while she was still pregnant, but she's already forgiven him—possibly because he cried in the delivery room when he saw True for the first time.

Khloé is still living in Cleveland, alone, while Thompson is on the road for basketball, and she was even spotted rooting him on at a game recently. Even though she's forgiven Thompson, she mentioned that it's been tough doing it all by herself.

"I need to motivate myself. And it's also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feeding. No two days are the same. You know, True is so great, but still, I can't predict if she's gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she's hungry."

We can expect to see more of Khloé on social media, as she said she'll be documenting her post-pregnancy workouts. "I want mind, body, and soul to be lined up and in zen," Khloé said to wrap up her first debut back on Snapchat.

Here's to hoping we'll see some pics of baby True later today!