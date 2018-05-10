Today's Top Stories
1
Why Argan Oil Is Your Skin's New Secret Weapon
2
Motivational Songs to Get You Through 2018
3
The Best Summer Hats to Shop Now
4
I Spent a Day with Beyonce's Makeup Artist
5
Wax Prince Harry Is So Hot He Could Melt Himself

Khloé Kardashian Is Back on Snapchat Updating Fans About Baby True

And she gave a subtle update about her relationship with Tristan.

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is back on Snapchat! One month after giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, Khloé gave an update on her baby girl.

"Baby True is a month old today, so it's a big day for the both of us," she said in a Snapchat. Khloé went on to talk about getting back into working out post-pregnancy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I'm strong. But physically, it's just not the same. My body is not doing what my mind is telling it to do," she said.

Earlier today, Khloé also shared a sweet post on her website to celebrate True being a month old:

Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.

It also gives us a little insight into the fact that Khloe and Tristan are still together since she mentioned that the new baby loves to cuddle with both her parents. (Which is also just very sweet!)

In case you missed it, Thompson was caught cheating on Khloé while she was still pregnant, but she's already forgiven him—possibly because he cried in the delivery room when he saw True for the first time.

Related Stories
Khloe Kardashian Has Already Forgiven Tristan
Khloé Makes First Appearance with Baby True
Khloé Kardashian Spotted at Tristan's Game

Khloé is still living in Cleveland, alone, while Thompson is on the road for basketball, and she was even spotted rooting him on at a game recently. Even though she's forgiven Thompson, she mentioned that it's been tough doing it all by herself.

"I need to motivate myself. And it's also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feeding. No two days are the same. You know, True is so great, but still, I can't predict if she's gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she's hungry."

We can expect to see more of Khloé on social media, as she said she'll be documenting her post-pregnancy workouts. "I want mind, body, and soul to be lined up and in zen," Khloé said to wrap up her first debut back on Snapchat.

Here's to hoping we'll see some pics of baby True later today!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
30 Tattoos Celebrities Really Don't Want Anymore
Tristan "Broke Down Crying" in Delivery Room
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Evan Spiegel Miranda Kerr Miranda Kerr Just Gave Birth to Her Second Child
lili reinhart brittany murphy doppleganger Was Brittany Murphy Reincarnated as Lili Reinhart?
Princess Charlotte "Won't Leave Baby Louis' Side"
Wax Prince Harry Is So Hot He Could Melt Himself
Can We Stop Talking About Katy Perry and T. Swift?
Kris Jenner Met Gala 2018 Kris Jenner Is a Proud Mom at the Met Gala
Met Gala 2018 George Clooney Amal Clooney expression
The Most Hilarious Pictures from the 2018 Met Gala
Did Cardi B and Nicki End Their Feud at Met Gala?