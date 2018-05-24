This Is What Victoria Beckham Really Thinks About Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Victoria Beckham and her husband were among the few lucky celebrities to snag an invite to the royal wedding this past weekend, and now, she's given us her full review of the magical day—including what she thought about Meghan Markle's dress (which, she didn't design).



"I thought she looked absolutely beautiful," Beckham said in an interview with The Evening Standard. "It really suited her. I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great."

The new Duchess of Sussex's Givenchy dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller. The style was a boat neck that just barely showed her shoulders. And unlike her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, her wedding gown was completely lace-free.

Beckham continued to gush about the ceremony, saying, “It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”

The Spice Girl opted for a deep navy blue dress with a mandarin collar, clasped with small silver buckle for Meghan and Harry's nuptials. She finished her look with a sleek, low ponytail, a matching navy fascinator, and bright red pumps.

Beckham said she would have been really nervous to get married in front of so many people. "I was just really honored to have been invited," she said. "I would have been nervous if it had been my day.”



Sadly, she didn't share any deets about the royal receptions, though we have confirmed that Elton John sang to Meghan and Harry during the Queen's luncheon. I guess we're still left to imagine what that was like.