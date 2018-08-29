Unless you've been living under a rock, it's hard to ignore the family drama Meghan Markle has been dealing with relating to the nasty public interviews from her father, Thomas Markle, half-sister, Samantha Grant, and half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr. Naturally, the interviews and rumors also affect the royal family as a whole. However, the Queen reportedly only has sympathy for her new granddaughter.

“What may surprise some is just how supportive Her Majesty has been during the problems Meghan has faced with her family,” says a Buckingham Palace source, according to US Weekly. “Meghan is in a tough place, and the Queen knows it’s completely out of Meghan’s hands. She has only sympathy for what’s been a difficult and distressing situation for her.”

Thomas Markle has held no shortage of interviews with the press about his estranged relationship with his daughter, which was revealed right before the wedding after he staged paparazzi photos of himself, reportedly had a fake heart attack, and refused to walk Meghan down the aisle. Meanwhile, there's half-sister Samantha Grant, who accused Meghan of ignoring her father and lashed out at Chrissy Teigen along the way (fun times). Then there's Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr., who somehow blames Prince Harry for the entire thing. Despite Meghan's troubled relationship with three of her family members, she is still very close to her mother, Doria Ragland.

So yes, it's a lot for Meghan to deal with as she adjusts to her new life in the Palace. But with the support of her new grandmother, it should make things a bit easier for the Duchess. “While Meghan and the Queen come from two very different backgrounds and generations, there’s a warmth between the two that’s genuine and loving,” says the source.

That special bond will likely only continue to grow as Meghan makes her impact alongside the royal family.