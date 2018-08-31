Despite heading to Mexico a couple weeks ago with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are reportedly fizzling out. The unofficial couple rented a $25,000/month luxury home in West Hollywood together this summer, but unlike the whirlwind romances that have led to engagements throughout summer '18, Kendall has decided to focus on her career.

“Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts,” says an US Weekly source. “Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone."

Another source confirmed to E! that the couple is "still in contact and texting, but [Kendall] has been spending time with other people." Kendall was also reportedly never "fully committed" to Simmons. "She always wanted to keep her options open. She likes Ben, but she knew it was more of a summer fling," the source continues. "They both have busy careers and it is what it is. Kendall isn't looking for anything serious. She had fun with Ben, but wasn't ever fully committed or looking for a long-term, exclusive relationship."

The supermodel and basketball player, both 22, started hanging out together in May and accidentally went public when Khloé posted an Instagram story of the two cozying up at the Kardashians' Fourth of July party. They also looked super coupley at Ben's birthday party in July. Despite the fun times she had with Ben, Kendall has decided to keep her options open...for now.