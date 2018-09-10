When I grow up, I want to be Meryl Streep. Specifically, Meryl Streep at last night's U.S. Open. The actress attended the tennis games to watch Novak Djokovic compete against Juan Martín del Potro in the finals, and frankly I'm invested in Meryl being so invested.
Upon seeing her shocked and appalled reactions to the game (the same way I feel when I realize we're still living in the hell hole that is 2018), the internet was quick to award Meryl her reigning title as meme queen following her iconic 2016 SAG Awards yelling moment.
Yesterday's U.S. Open reactions went a little bit like this:
And this:
And of course, this:
Meryl, will you hold my beer?
The actress attended the Open with her son, 38-year-old Henry Wolfe, who clearly shares his mother's appreciation for the sport.
Though her reactions are one-of-a-kind, Meryl isn't the only celebrity who has been cheering on the players at the U.S. Open. The other day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went on a double date with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who were joined by Priyanka's mother. Gigi and Bella Hadid also attended the games looking super chic in off-the-shoulder tops to support Serena Williams, who was completely robbed yesterday during her match against Naomi Osaka.
The supermodel sisters could definitely face off with Meryl on who won the best reactions, but for now I'll just leave you with this:
Have a great day.