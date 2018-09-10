image
Today's Top Stories
1
Witches Are Getting Dark Again
Longchamp - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
2
Our Editors' Favorite Moments From NYFW
image
3
Secrets From Women Who Fake a Good Night's Sleep
image
4
WTA Says Serena Williams' Penalty Was Sexism
image
5
The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250

Meryl Streep's Intense U.S. Open Reactions Inevitably Turn Into Hilarious Memes

Her reactions are priceless.

image
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14
Getty ImagesJean Catuffe

When I grow up, I want to be Meryl Streep. Specifically, Meryl Streep at last night's U.S. Open. The actress attended the tennis games to watch Novak Djokovic compete against Juan Martín del Potro in the finals, and frankly I'm invested in Meryl being so invested.

Upon seeing her shocked and appalled reactions to the game (the same way I feel when I realize we're still living in the hell hole that is 2018), the internet was quick to award Meryl her reigning title as meme queen following her iconic 2016 SAG Awards yelling moment.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yesterday's U.S. Open reactions went a little bit like this:

And this:


And of course, this:

Meryl, will you hold my beer?

The actress attended the Open with her son, 38-year-old Henry Wolfe, who clearly shares his mother's appreciation for the sport.

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14
Getty ImagesJean Catuffe
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14
Getty ImagesJean Catuffe

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Though her reactions are one-of-a-kind, Meryl isn't the only celebrity who has been cheering on the players at the U.S. Open. The other day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went on a double date with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who were joined by Priyanka's mother. Gigi and Bella Hadid also attended the games looking super chic in off-the-shoulder tops to support Serena Williams, who was completely robbed yesterday during her match against Naomi Osaka.

The supermodel sisters could definitely face off with Meryl on who won the best reactions, but for now I'll just leave you with this:

Have a great day.

Related Stories
image
5 Things We Wouldn't Have If It Weren't for Meryl
image
Tiffany Haddish Jumped a Rope for Meryl Streep
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Press Room Chrissy Teigen Is So Freaking Proud of John Legend
image The Latest on Meghan and Harry's First Royal Tour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image WTA Says Serena Williams' Penalty Was Sexism
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Kate Middleton Is the Top Royal Style Influencer
Trudeau State Dinner Guest Arrivals Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on Instagram
image Candid Letters from Philip to Diana Revealed
Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Doria Ragland Secretly Visited Meghan and Harry
US Open 2018 Celebs Supporting Serena Williams
image Meghan Markle Helping Decorate the Clooneys' Home
image Priyanka and Nick Recreate Meghan and Harry's Pic