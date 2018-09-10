When I grow up, I want to be Meryl Streep. Specifically, Meryl Streep at last night's U.S. Open. The actress attended the tennis games to watch Novak Djokovic compete against Juan Martín del Potro in the finals, and frankly I'm invested in Meryl being so invested.

Upon seeing her shocked and appalled reactions to the game (the same way I feel when I realize we're still living in the hell hole that is 2018), the internet was quick to award Meryl her reigning title as meme queen following her iconic 2016 SAG Awards yelling moment.

Yesterday's U.S. Open reactions went a little bit like this:

Meryl Streep is the 😱 emoji at the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/70C8SMl8In — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2018

And this:

When you’re enjoying a great #USOpen final and remember you left the stove on. pic.twitter.com/f7o5zj0p2b — Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) September 9, 2018

And of course, this:

NEW|| Meryl at the Us open

Hilarious moment as Meryl Streep realizes they’re taking about her on the air .

Crédit @bballbreakdown #merylstreep #dongummer #henrygummer pic.twitter.com/WEpbyyocbD — Central Meryl Streep (@cmerylstreep) September 10, 2018

Meryl, will you hold my beer?

I never knew i wanted to see Meryl Streep holding up her beer at the US Open, but i did. So thank you! pic.twitter.com/DbO2TbjrRQ — MADMAX (@sarahburhans_) September 9, 2018

The actress attended the Open with her son, 38-year-old Henry Wolfe, who clearly shares his mother's appreciation for the sport.

Though her reactions are one-of-a-kind, Meryl isn't the only celebrity who has been cheering on the players at the U.S. Open. The other day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went on a double date with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who were joined by Priyanka's mother. Gigi and Bella Hadid also attended the games looking super chic in off-the-shoulder tops to support Serena Williams, who was completely robbed yesterday during her match against Naomi Osaka.

The supermodel sisters could definitely face off with Meryl on who won the best reactions, but for now I'll just leave you with this:

MERYL STREEP IS THE MEME QUEEN I DON’T MAKE THE RULES pic.twitter.com/mNGxLlMLjA — marina (@streepsoul) September 10, 2018

