image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 7 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy ASAP
image
2
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
image
3
Mika Brzezinski Regrets Nothing
image
4
Yara Shahidi Stars in a New Video for Tory Burch
image
5
Kelly Clarkson on Her Talk Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Took a Public Train to the Coach Core Awards

*Acts natural.*

image
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University, a public research university about two hours north of Kensington Palace. Unsurprisingly, they took a train to get to the event (because efficiency!), but very surprisingly, the pair took public transportation according to a royal fan who actually spotted the couple casually walking inside of a public train station.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a video captured by one Twitter user, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are casually strolling through the station hand-in-hand, most likely checking their tickets to make sure they're getting on the right train to their destination. A.k.a. all of us.

Truly, imagine if you were heading to your train, decided to look up from your phone, and spotted the Duke and Duchess walking right in front of you. The Twitter user seemed completely calm about the situation and tweeted, "Bizarrely sharing my train with Harry & Meghan today #LoughboroughToLeicester." This would mean that the user spotted Meghan and Harry heading back to London from Loughborough after the awards.

Considering Meghan took the royal train to Cheshire during her first solo event with the Queen, it's assumed that Harry and Meghan would take some form of private transportation for longer commutes like this one. (Meghan was actually the first of William, Kate, and Harry to take the royal train with the Queen.)

Clearly this time the couple just wanted to have a sense of normalcy—even if it only lasted for a train ride.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
image
Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Black Trousers
image
Meghan's First Solo Engagement is Extra Special
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Everything to Know About 'Queen of the World' Doc
image Meghan's First Solo Engagement is Extra Special
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards Has Meghan Markle Watched the New Season of Suits?
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards Meghan and Harry Took a Secret Amsterdam Vacation
image What Tiara Will Eugenie Wear on Her Wedding Day?
image Watch Harry and Meghan Play Basketball Together
The Queen The First Gay Royal Wedding has Taken Place
image Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Black Trousers
image See Meghan and Harry at the Coach Core Awards
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle 5 Facts About Royal Family Friend Sophie Carter