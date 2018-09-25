Yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University, a public research university about two hours north of Kensington Palace. Unsurprisingly, they took a train to get to the event (because efficiency!), but very surprisingly, the pair took public transportation according to a royal fan who actually spotted the couple casually walking inside of a public train station.



In a video captured by one Twitter user, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are casually strolling through the station hand-in-hand, most likely checking their tickets to make sure they're getting on the right train to their destination. A.k.a. all of us.

Truly, imagine if you were heading to your train, decided to look up from your phone, and spotted the Duke and Duchess walking right in front of you. The Twitter user seemed completely calm about the situation and tweeted, "Bizarrely sharing my train with Harry & Meghan today #LoughboroughToLeicester." This would mean that the user spotted Meghan and Harry heading back to London from Loughborough after the awards.

Bizarrely sharing my train with Harry & Meghan today 🤷‍♂️ #LoughboroughToLeicester pic.twitter.com/wStziRomMU — Jonny Norton (@JonnyNorton_) September 24, 2018

Considering Meghan took the royal train to Cheshire during her first solo event with the Queen, it's assumed that Harry and Meghan would take some form of private transportation for longer commutes like this one. (Meghan was actually the first of William, Kate, and Harry to take the royal train with the Queen.)

Clearly this time the couple just wanted to have a sense of normalcy—even if it only lasted for a train ride.