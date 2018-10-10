John Stamos, my dad, walked the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet in a Jonas Brothers 2009 tour t-shirt. If a better word than iconic existed I would use it right now because Uncle Jesse just publicly declared that he's officially a Jo Bro stan.
If you're wondering why Stamos is even at the AMAs, great question: He'll be presenting an award tonight. If only he was presenting to the Jonas Brothers...how meta.
Please, just take a moment to observe the greatness:
And another:
And another:
And another:
Of course, the internet had so many thoughts.
This has been your Tuesday night report.