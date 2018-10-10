John Stamos, my dad, walked the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet in a Jonas Brothers 2009 tour t-shirt. If a better word than iconic existed I would use it right now because Uncle Jesse just publicly declared that he's officially a Jo Bro stan.



If you're wondering why Stamos is even at the AMAs, great question: He'll be presenting an award tonight. If only he was presenting to the Jonas Brothers...how meta.

Please, just take a moment to observe the greatness:

Getty Images John Shearer

And another:

Getty Images John Shearer

And another:

Getty Images Frazer Harrison

And another:

Getty Images Frazer Harrison

Of course, the internet had so many thoughts.

.@JohnStamos wearing a Jonas Brothers shirt on the #AMAs carpet is honestly the biggest mood pic.twitter.com/tIRU5VRl0J — Kaitlyn Vella (@Kaitiii) October 9, 2018

John Stamos is out here promoting the Jonas brothers more than the Jonas brothers promoted the Jonas brothers. pic.twitter.com/QWBPmhFxy7 — melissaaaaaaaaaaaa (@jonasbr0thersx) October 9, 2018

i have that jonas brothers shirt john stamos is wearing bye — kelly (@tenerifecamila) October 9, 2018

IS. JOHN STAMOS WEARING A JONAS BROTHERS TSHIRT — alexa 19 25 242 (@whisperjosephh) October 9, 2018

I have the same shirt as John Stamos — Jena ||-// 9 (@Doubblesidded) October 9, 2018

JOHN STAMOS IS SO FUCKING HANDSOME FUCK — ᴄᴀᴅᴇ (@rcgional) October 9, 2018

wwait why is john stamos at the amas — shelby (@seofuI) October 9, 2018

This has been your Tuesday night report.