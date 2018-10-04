As if she didn’t have enough on her plate already right now with her work as a leading actress, continuing to be a general fashion icon, and the small matter of an upcoming Jonas wedding to plan, the multi-talented Priyanka Chopra has added yet another string to her bow by jumping head first into the business and dating world. Hey, she found her Prince Charming, so now she’s going to try and help to find yours, too.

Priyanka, who has previously invested in a U.S. based coding school, has announced that she is set to also invest in major dating app Bumble, as the brand prepares to expand into India later this year. As well as being involved financially, Priyanka will also step up as an adviser to the tech firm, which relies on women sending that awkward first message, in time for the Indian launch. The expansion of Bumble is keen to focus on the importance of women (worldwide, but particularly in India) feeling safe when they turn to dating apps to meet people.

Confirming that the Quantico star will play an all-encompassing role of “partner, advisor and investor” for the app, a statement from Priyanka via Bumble explained: "I've always believed that investing in women is key to social transformation and economic growth. Women want love, they want friendship and they want to find a career, and that's the uniqueness of what Bumble delivers.”

She later described the move to her Instagram followers as "a new chapter for me!" In a celebratory caption, Priyanka wrote: "I’m honored to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good... let’s do this!!"

Hey, if anyone’s going to provide us all with some solid, welcome dating advice, it’s got to be Priyanka. Her relationship with Nick Jonas was like something straight from a fairytale, beginning way back at the 2017 Met Gala when the pair showed up on the carpet together “just as friends”...sure. A year on and it was finally revealed that the couple were officially dating, before their engagement followed just two months later.

Add in a romantic London proposal on her birthday, endless traveling around the world together, and a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-inspired engagement photoshoot, and you’ve got the ultimate dating app sell. Do I find my own Nick Jonas if I sign up?