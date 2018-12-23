On HBO's hit Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern play characters who don't always (or even often) get along. In real life, the two women get along just great, tyvm.

Like really great. Like, do-joint-interviews-and-gush-about-how-we're-real-life-best-friends great. In 2017, Witherspoon and Dern did a joint interview with the New York Times and opened up about their close bond.

Dern talked about taking care of each other's families:

"We love each other’s families. I was just in London and my son sprained his ankle and Reese texted me: Did I need anything? Or, when Reese was away, I got to have dinner with her daughter."

Witherspoon revealed that even their kids are tight:

"On Mother’s Day we were with our mothers and our kids, and her mother was telling us stories about old Hollywood. Our daughters go out to lunch and dinner and talk, even though they’re just teenagers. It’s nice for them to have a place to talk about their shared experiences as children of actresses, children in show business."



On Saturday, the frequent costars (they also appeared together in 2014's hit, Wild, based on Cheryl Strayed's memoir of the same name) met up for lunch and holiday cheer in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The holiday cheer was on full display in the actresses' coordinating, Christmas-colored outfits.

Witherspoon wore a black turtleneck tucked into a very Christmas-y, knee-length plaid skirt and black ankle boots. She accessorized the look with plain black sunglasses and black and gold bracelets.

Dern, on the other hand, wore a bright red pantsuit over a simple white t-shirt. Dern's accessories included literal rose-colored glasses, dangly silver earrings, black shoes, and a black leather bag.



Just to drive home the fact that they are the best of friends, Witherspoon and Dern hugged as they parted ways, even though they were 100 percent about to go text each other from their cars.

The real hero of this outing, however, was not Witherspoon or Dern. No, it was the little boy in the "Dude" shirt who was photographed walking approximately two feet in front of them and looking bored AF.

Clearly, to him, they are not Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, famous and acclaimed actresses. They are just two boring moms talking about boring mom stuff and being boring.

You are a holiday gift to us all, "Dude" boy.