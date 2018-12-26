image
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Made Their Royal Christmas Debut This Year

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Is the Fab Four about to become the Fab Six? (Superb Six? Stupendous Six? We can work on the name—suggestions are welcome.) Maybe. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, you know, the couple behind the other royal wedding of 2018, made their Christmas walk debut in Sandringham Tuesday. The royal newlyweds joined the Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle for the big holiday event.

Making the walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk is a royal Christmas tradition. Typically, only spouses are invited along, so even though Eugenie and Jack were dating for eight years before marrying in October, this was the first time Jack joined the rest of the Windsors. Mr. and Mrs. Brooksbank made the important stroll along with their fellow royal newlyweds Harry and Meghan, as well as royal family fixtures Will and Kate. Tragically, Will and Kate's adorable brood of children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were not photographed walking to the church for Christmas service.

Eugenie wore a very Christmas-y red and black dress for the occasion and held her husband's hand for the important stroll/photo op. She and Jack wed in Windsor in October, in a gorgeous ceremony that spanned the course of two days and included an outdoor, Coachella-style festival reception (because when you're a princess, you get the over-the-top wedding of your dreams, duh).

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

Eugenie's big sister, Princess Beatrice, was also there for the occasion, strolling alongside Autumn Phillips (the wife of Peter Phillips, her cousin and Princess Anne's son).

image
Getty Images

Of course, it's hard for anyone (even other royals) to pull focus from Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, who walked four across and perfectly in sync for the photo op (a sign, according to body language expert Patti Wood, that they are most definitely not feuding). Only time will tell if Eugenie and Jack join the Fab Four's unofficial club, but if they do, they'll clearly fit right in.

