Taking to Instagram to reveal the news last weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced that they are engaged after two years of dating.





Twenty years ago, A-Rod was just a huge fan of J.Lo like the rest of us, and even has a personalized poster signed by the actress/musician from twenty years ago.





The ex-baseball player wrote that “life can be a funny thing sometimes”, after asking Lopez to marry him with an enormous diamond ring.

Ring the bells, unleash the white doves, raise a glass and shed a tear—Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged after two years of dating. The singer/actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the ex-baseball player had popped the question during a romantic beach break, proposing with the most enormous diamond ring that deserves all the ‘Jenny with the Rock/Alex Rock-riguez’ puns you can think of.

With a ring that speaks for itself, J.Lo simply captioned the romantic photo with a series of hearts, while A-Rod cleared up any confusion with “She said yes.” But, look a little further back in time, and you’ll soon discover that there’s much more to this moment than a two-year-long relationship. Actually, there’s a little bit of magic involved.

Scroll back on Rodriguez’s Instagram feed and you’ll eventually spot a throwback post from October last year, in which he revealed that he’d been a major fanboy for J.Lo since the early days. Proving that anything really is possible, Lopez gave her now-husband a personalized, signed poster almost twenty years ago. And if that isn’t the incentive you need to keep reaching for your dreams…

Along with the hilarious throwback, A-Rod wrote: "#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player”, along with the poignant hashtag #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes.

Fast forward to 2019, and that young ball player just put a ring on it with his dream, poster-worthy woman. It's the circle of life, and it moves us all...

