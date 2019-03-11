image
Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing Marie Claire's Change Makers
image
2
How 'Marie Claire' Editors Do Self-Care
image
3
12 Ways to Get Effortless Beachy Waves
image
4
The Couple Who Makes a New Budget Every Month
image
5
It's Time to Start Planning Your Coachella Look

Jennifer Lopez Gave Fiancé Alex Rodriguez a Signed Photo 20 Years Ago, Proving Anything is Possible

May all of your dreams come true, A-Rod style.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

    Ring the bells, unleash the white doves, raise a glass and shed a tear—Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged after two years of dating. The singer/actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the ex-baseball player had popped the question during a romantic beach break, proposing with the most enormous diamond ring that deserves all the ‘Jenny with the Rock/Alex Rock-riguez’ puns you can think of.

    With a ring that speaks for itself, J.Lo simply captioned the romantic photo with a series of hearts, while A-Rod cleared up any confusion with “She said yes.” But, look a little further back in time, and you’ll soon discover that there’s much more to this moment than a two-year-long relationship. Actually, there’s a little bit of magic involved.

    Scroll back on Rodriguez’s Instagram feed and you’ll eventually spot a throwback post from October last year, in which he revealed that he’d been a major fanboy for J.Lo since the early days. Proving that anything really is possible, Lopez gave her now-husband a personalized, signed poster almost twenty years ago. And if that isn’t the incentive you need to keep reaching for your dreams…

    Along with the hilarious throwback, A-Rod wrote: "#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player”, along with the poignant hashtag #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes.

    Fast forward to 2019, and that young ball player just put a ring on it with his dream, poster-worthy woman. It's the circle of life, and it moves us all...

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Story
    image
    JLo Gets the Best Romantic Gifts From ARod
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Chris Harrison Hinted About the 'Bachelorette'
    image We Scoured This 'Bachelor' Star's Instagram
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Are Colton and Cassie Still Together In the End?
    image Who is Jose Canseco, Commenting on J.Lo and A-Rod?
    image Meghan Markle Avoids Twitter at All Costs
    image All of Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Rings Compared
    image Baby Sussex's Royal Zodiac Twins
    image This Mannequin Is Dressed Like Meghan Markle
    image The Real Story of the First Time Kate Saw Will IRL
    image A Complete History of Kate Middleton Being Bullied