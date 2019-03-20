On Tuesday, the royal-loving world was largely focused on Kate Middleton and the Queen, who made their first-ever joint appearance alone together, and on Prince Charles, who made headlines when he stepped out shirtless on a beach in Barbados.

While the world watched other members of the royal family fulfilling their scheduled commitments, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a low-key appearance at New Zealand House in London to honor the victims of Friday's devastating terrorist attack in which a gunman opened fire on two Mosques in Christchurch, killing 50 and injuring dozens more.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a condolence book with personal messages of support for the victims.

Yesterday, while we were all busy focusing on Kate Middleton hanging out with the Queen and Prince Charles, frolicking shirtless on a beach, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise engagement that flew surprisingly under the radar (you know, by Harry and Meghan standards, at least).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Tuesday afternoon to honor the victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. The couple donned all black and signed a book of condolences for the victims during an unexpected appearance at New Zealand House in London. Friday's attack was devastating, with 50 people losing their lives and dozens more sustaining injuries when a gunman opened fire on two mosques.

Getty Images

Both Harry and Meghan were greeted with a hongi (a traditional nose rub) by High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae and Deputy High Commissioner David Evans.

Getty Images

The couple, who visited New Zealand as part of their first royal tour as husband and wife last fall, also left flowers for the victims and signed the condolence book, writing, "Our deepest condolences. We are with you." Harry also signed "Arohanui" with his name, which, as People reports, is Maori for "best wishes."

Getty Images

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

