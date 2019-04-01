Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed the details of how she and fiancé Joe Jonas first met.





The down-to-earth couple began their romance in a refreshingly normal way, with encouragement from mutual friends and a DM slide from Jonas.





Actress Turner and DNCE musician Jonas are set to tie the knot in the summer of this year, with a low-key but star-studded wedding.

There is no celebrity couple out there who I want to go for a drink with more than Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Despite being a Game of Thrones star and a recurring Jonas Brother, they still seem perfectly chill, and like they’d fit seamlessly into anyone's friendship group. Iif you weren’t convinced of it before the spontaneous wine chugging, then you probably are now.

With their cool couple dynamic in mind, it totally makes sense that their relationship would begin in an endearingly normal, average way too. While the engaged pair are normally pretty private, and keep most details of their relationship away from social media, Turner has opened up in a new interview about how they actually came to first meet.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about the early days of speaking to Jonas, the 23-year-old actress recalled: “We had a lot of mutual friends and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

Celebs—they’re just like us! Except for your friends don't hook you up with millionaires, and the creepy guys in your Instagram DMs almost certainly don’t include a Jonas brother. It's a real shame.

Sophie went on to make it clear that she and Joe are still very much head over heels in love. Getting pretty cute about her future husband, she added: “He's lovely. He's just the funniest. You wouldn't expect he's about to turn 30 this year. He's the most fun, energetic, positive person I've ever seen. I'm pessimistic, so we balance each other out.”

The future husband and wife, who first began dating in November 2016, revealed that Jonas had popped the question less than a year later in October 2017. And, for the couple who are known for great Halloween costumes, basketball dates, and matching tattoos, it will of course be a unique and fun-filled wedding.

Jonas recently teased: “We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud.”

I am definitely too old to have an OTP, but for these two I’ll make an exception.

