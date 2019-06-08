image
Sophie Turner Makes Sex Joke About Joe Jonas and Her Boobs During Interview

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • During a recent interview, Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner made a sexy joke about her husband, Joe Jonas.
    • For the interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, Sophie was tasked with answering questions while simultaneously playing with a group of adorable and energetic puppies.
      • When one of the puppies got a little frisky with Sophie, she joked that it reminded her of Joe.

        Sophie Turner continues to troll her husband, Joe Jonas, in the best possible way.

        Earlier this week, Sophie shared a hilarious story about the time Joe almost kissed her Game of Thrones body double by mistake:

        "On Game of Thrones actually I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me, it was insane. Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like 'Oh, sorry, sorry it's not Sophie, wrong one!'"

        During a recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, the actress was tasked with answering questions about her new movie, Dark Phoenix, while simultaneously playing with a gaggle of adorable puppies. At one point, one of the pups got extra playful and helped himself to a little under the shirt snuggling action.

        image
        YouTube

        Sophie, not missing a beat, looked down at the little puppy who was in process of rounding second base with her, and quipped, "You know what? You remind me of my husband."

        Watch the full interview below:

