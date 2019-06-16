image
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share a Never-Before-Seen Picture of Archie for Father's Day

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • The super sweet, sepia-toned pic is a close-up shot of baby Archie clutching his dad's fingers.
      • This marks Harry's first Father's Day since becoming a dad himself last month.

        Prince Harry is celebrating his very first Father's Day since the arrival of his son, Archie Harrison, and he's celebrating like any other millennial dad: with a perfect Instagram tribute.

        Harry shared a brand new photo of himself and Archie on his and Meghan Markle's official Sussex Royal Instagram account this morning and it's as adorable as you imagined. Actually, that's a lie. It's more adorable than you ever imagined.

        In the sepia-toned photo, baby Archie stares at the camera (and OMG, those eyes) while clutching the middle finger on Harry's left hand. The Duke of Sussex's wedding band also makes a prominent appearance in the photo, which perfectly highlights how much his life has changed (in amazing ways) in the last year or so.

        "Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex," Team Sussex wrote in the picture's caption on Instagram.

        The photo also marks the first time we've gotten a chance to see Archie's soulful little eyes, since he napped through his first royal photo call like a true champ.

        image
        Getty Images

