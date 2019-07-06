Last year, The Kingdom Choice, a London-based British gospel choir, made headlines around the world after their incredible and moving performance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

The Kingdom Choir, the London-based British gospel choir that stunned the world when they performed "Stand by Me" at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding last year, have found a way to honor another milestone for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Today, Harry and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison, was christened at a very small, very private ceremony in Windsor. Even though the Kingdom Choir didn't perform for the event, they celebrated from afar by writing a special lullaby for Archie, which they released on Apple Music today in honor of his christening.

"We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the christening of their baby boy. @TheBritishMonarchy God bless you all," The Kingdom Choir wrote on Twitter, along with a link to download the track. "Here’s a lullaby we wrote you for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor."

Check out Archie's sweet, soothing, and totally personalized lullaby below:

