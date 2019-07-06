image
The Kingdom Choir Wrote Archie Harrison a Lullaby in Honor of His Christening

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • Today, The Kingdom Choir paid tribute to the royal couple on another milestone for their growing family—the christening of their son, Archie Harrison.
      • In honor of Archie's special day, The Kingdom Choir wrote, recorded, and released a new lullaby written especially for the youngest royal.

        The Kingdom Choir, the London-based British gospel choir that stunned the world when they performed "Stand by Me" at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding last year, have found a way to honor another milestone for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

        Today, Harry and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison, was christened at a very small, very private ceremony in Windsor. Even though the Kingdom Choir didn't perform for the event, they celebrated from afar by writing a special lullaby for Archie, which they released on Apple Music today in honor of his christening.

        "We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the christening of their baby boy. @TheBritishMonarchy God bless you all," The Kingdom Choir wrote on Twitter, along with a link to download the track. "Here’s a lullaby we wrote you for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor."

        Check out Archie's sweet, soothing, and totally personalized lullaby below:

