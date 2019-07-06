See Irina Shayk Channel Her Inner Soap Star in the New Moschino Ad

Following her high-profile split from Bradley Cooper, supermodel Irina Shayk is starring in a new ad campaign for fashion brand Moschino.

The campaign also stars Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls, who join Irina in a Dynasty-inspired, fictional soap opera called, simply, "Moschino." True to the ad's '80s inspiration, the clips, which are catching fire on social media, feature big hair, glam outfits, and catfights.

Irina shared a couple of her favorite clips from the fictional show's first season on Instagram.

Irina Shayk is channeling her inner Joan Collins in the latest Moschino ad campaign. The ad, simply titled "Moschino," pays homage to the nighttime soap operas of the 1980s (particularly the original Dynasty), complete with big hair, glam outfits, and catfights (the '80s were not a particularly woke decade).

Irina stars in the campaign alongside Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls. The group of models filmed an entire first "season" of the fictional soap, and the drama is as jaw-dropping as the clothes.

"So happy to be a part of the new @moschino campaign by #StevenMeisel ❤️💛," Irina wrote in the caption of the first clip she shared on Instagram. "Jeremy [Scott, creative director at Moschino] always bringing excitement and laughter to fashion."

"Not playing around sistas," Irina captioned a second clip, highlighting one of the catfights between herself, Gigi, and Joan.

Real violence is never the answer, but we have a feeling the day of filming this 100% fake fighting might have been a good outlet for Irina, given the recent soap-worthy drama in her personal life.

