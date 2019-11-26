For the second time this week, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron has been spotted out on the town with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

The model and reality star were first spotted engaging in some reportedly intense PDA at Hyde nightclub in Los Angeles over the weekend after connecting at an LA Clippers game earlier in the evening.

According to Us Weekly, the pair were linked again on Monday night when they both attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum before partying at West Hollywood nightclub Poppy.

Their latest linked up apparently went down on Monday night, when both attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Stassie went to the game with Kylie, her sister Kendall Jenner, and a few other members of their crew, while Tyler hit the game with his fellow Bachelor Nation alums, Peter Weber and Dylan Barbour.

According to Us Weekly, it's not entirely clear if Tyler's Bachelor guys sat with Kendall, Kylie, Stassie, and their friends, but the magazine did report that Kylie, Stassie, and Tyler were all photographed leaving Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood together later that night. And, for what it's worth, Tyler also reportedly posted—and later deleted—a photo from his seat at the Rams' game captioned, “Not a bad spot for a hot date.”

This establishes a definite date night trend for Tyler and Stassie, who's earlier outing this week also included a sporting event followed by a night partying at a club.

