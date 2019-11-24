This weekend, a member of Katie Holmes' inner circle shared a private look at her getting-ready routine for an event she attended in New York City Thursday night.

Katie's stylist, Bradley Irion, shared a clip of the actress getting ready to attend the Bergdorf Goodman Unveils ‘Bergdorf GoodTimes’ Holiday 2019 Windows at the store's flagship Fifth Avenue location in NYC.

Irion's video is one of the first looks fans have gotten at Katie's look for the low-key event and he joked that he can "never just keep my fat mouth shut ever" in the clip's caption.

Katie looked chic as usual for the event in black pants, a black bandeau bra, and an open, oversized yellow blazer. The actress wore her long, brunette locks down in a sleek, shiny 'do with a deep side part.

"Lol I can never just keep my fat mouth shut ever haha 🥂..... @katieholmes212 hitting the town with sleek shiny hair ⚡️ #nyc Glam on Katie," Irion wrote in the caption of his video, which featured Katie, posing and primping before the event.

In Irion's defense, he did manage to keep the secret for a couple of days, at least. The look in question is from Thursday night, when Katie stepped out for the Bergdorf Goodman Unveils ‘Bergdorf GoodTimes’ Holiday 2019 Windows with Private Fête at Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City.

Watch the clip yourself:

Katie fan accounts quickly latched onto the video, sharing collages of screenshots from the clip to celebrate the actress' always-stellar style.

And from the event itself (courtesy of photos shared by Just Jared—check out a full gallery of images from the event there):

