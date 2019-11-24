Princess Diana Retrospective
Today's Top Stories
1
Princess Diana's Velvet Gown Going Up for Auction
train in coastline in Manarola,Cinque Terre,Italy
2
Travel the World Without Begging for More PTO
image
3
Pre-Order These Amazing Books Coming Out in 2020
Mercedes-Benz Presents Aje - Arrivals - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
4
Why Argan Oil Is Your Skin's New Secret Weapon
image
5
PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Katie Holmes' Hairstylist Shared a New Video of Her Getting Ready for the Bergdorf Good Times Holiday Event

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 22, 2019
GothamGetty Images
  • This weekend, a member of Katie Holmes' inner circle shared a private look at her getting-ready routine for an event she attended in New York City Thursday night.
    • Katie's stylist, Bradley Irion, shared a clip of the actress getting ready to attend the Bergdorf Goodman Unveils ‘Bergdorf GoodTimes’ Holiday 2019 Windows at the store's flagship Fifth Avenue location in NYC.
      • Irion's video is one of the first looks fans have gotten at Katie's look for the low-key event and he joked that he can "never just keep my fat mouth shut ever" in the clip's caption.

        A member of Katie Holmes' inner circle has spilled details of a low-key event the actress attended this week.

        The guilty party? Bradley Irion, Katie's hairstylist, who shared a clip of her getting ready for the Bergdorf Good Times Holiday event on Instagram this weekend.

        Katie looked chic as usual for the event in black pants, a black bandeau bra, and an open, oversized yellow blazer. The actress wore her long, brunette locks down in a sleek, shiny 'do with a deep side part.

        "Lol I can never just keep my fat mouth shut ever haha 🥂..... @katieholmes212 hitting the town with sleek shiny hair ⚡️ #nyc Glam on Katie," Irion wrote in the caption of his video, which featured Katie, posing and primping before the event.

        In Irion's defense, he did manage to keep the secret for a couple of days, at least. The look in question is from Thursday night, when Katie stepped out for the Bergdorf Goodman Unveils ‘Bergdorf GoodTimes’ Holiday 2019 Windows with Private Fête at Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City.

        Watch the clip yourself:

        Katie fan accounts quickly latched onto the video, sharing collages of screenshots from the clip to celebrate the actress' always-stellar style.

        And from the event itself (courtesy of photos shared by Just Jared—check out a full gallery of images from the event there):

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 26, 2019
        Katie Holmes Next Movie Set for April 2020 Release
        image
        Shop Katie Holmes' Favorite Running Shoes
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Tyler Cameron Made Out With Anastasia Karanikolaou
        image See Prince Charles Dance With a Pan Pipe Band
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Saturday Night Live - Season 45 Ryan Reynolds Crashed 'SNL' Last Night
        image Lol, Caitlyn Made Her Own Rise and Shine Video
        image Chrissy Teigen Calls Trump a F**king Dipsh*t Loser
        "PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala Why Kim Kardashian Cried After the 2013 Met Gala
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 26, 2019 Katie Holmes Next Movie Set for April 2020 Release
        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day Will & Kate Confront Host Who Teased Charlotte
        Pianists Lang Lang & Gina Alice Cocktail Wedding John Legend Is This Year's Hottest Elf
        Princess Diana Retrospective Princess Diana's Velvet Gown Going Up for Auction