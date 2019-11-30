Meghan Markle's Favorite Lash Conditioner Is on Sale This Weekend

If you covet the Duchess of Sussex's enviable eyelashes, then you're in luck. RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, one of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, is on sale this weekend.

Meghan sang Revitalash's praises during a 2014 interview, crediting it with making her lashes "as long as they could ever be."

Revitalash is on sale at Dermstore and Amazon this weekend for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Meghan Markle is the proud owner of, among other things, a couple of truly enviable sets of eyelashes.

The secret to Meghan's lashes (well, in addition to incredible genetics, anyway) is RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and, luckily for us commoners, the Duchess of Sussex-approved product is on sale is weekend for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Back in 2014, before she was a member of the royal family and the Meghan Markle Effect was in full swing, Meghan named Revitalash as one of her personal favorite beauty products.

“I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be,” she explained during an interview with Allure.

This weekend, Revitalash is on sale for 30 percent off at Dermstore for Black Friday. For a limited time, a one-month supply of the RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner is available for $38.50 (down from its regular price of $55) or a three-month supply for $68.60 (down from $98). To take advantage of the Dermstore deal, just use the promo code DSGIFT at check out.

Courtesy Advanced Eyelash Conditioner - 1 Month Supply (0.034 fl. oz.) RevitaLash dermstore.com $55.00 SHOP NOW

Or, if you're an Amazon Prime user, add Revitalash to your cart there, where it's also on sale (for $38.50):

Courtesy RevitaLash Cosmetics, RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Serum, Physician Developed & Cruelty Free,0.034 Fl Oz RevitaLash Cosmetics amazon.com $55.00 $38.50 (30% off) SHOP NOW

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here