Ahead of the release of Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, comedian Nikki Glaser took to Instagram to post about her role in the film.

Glaser is featured as one of Taylor's critics, in footage of her criticizing the singer's body and social circle.

The comedian apologized for her comments and explained their context and Taylor accepted the apology in a comment of her own.

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, features, among many, many other things, a montage of some of the hate the singer has endured over the years. One of the voices in the montage belongs to comedian Nikki Glaser, who criticized Taylor's body, calling her "too skinny."

On Friday (the day he documentary dropped on Netflix), Glaser took to Instagram to clarify her part in the documentary, explaining the context of her comments and how they were informed by her own insecurities and struggles with eating disorders, and to apologize for any pain she may have caused Taylor.

Read her full message below:

I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music.

I first heard myself in the trailer last week as I watched it alone in bed (as soon as it came out bc I was so excited!) and I was horrified to hear my own voice.

The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a shitty tone, “she’s too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon!” 😣

This quote should be used as an example of “projection” in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my “work” at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably “feeling fat” that day and was jealous. Also, I’ve had people say the same shit about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model.

I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me. I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get. So while I’ll consider going to “die in a hole you motherfucking asshole”, I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her and that I’d love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy. In fact, her song “The Man” is the inspiration for my new hour of material and I feature the song is multiple iterations during my current tour. I love you Tay, and I can’t wait to watch 99.97% of your new doc #missamericana ❤️🆖

Glaser got her wish; Taylor did see the post and she offered her own message of support in the comments, writing:

Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug. 💗

Fans across the board were (rightfully) impressed by the classy, productive exchange. Can we get more of this in the future please?

