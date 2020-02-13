As is by now typical of her, Katie Holmes donned a fashion-forward outfit for a casual outing in New York, making smart use of some oversized outerwear.

Her stylist IDed the whole outfit, some of which is still available to buy or pre-order.

Did you see the recent, very sexy white dress she just wore to a benefit? It's also super-stunning.

Katie Holmes is at it again, stepping out in New York with a fabulous, winter-ready yet very chic look. I'd never think to pair the surprising combo of oversize cardigan plus mini-skirt, TBH. And yet it fully, fully works. Oh, and, thanks to her stylist Allison Borstein, we have IDs on the whole outfit.

DAMN! | MATTE BLACK-SMOKE MONO Le Specs $29.50 SHOP IT

Perriand City Atelier Calfskin Black Metier London $3,080.00 SHOP IT

The chunky striped Fendi cardigan is available for pre-order but is nearly sold out, so move quickly if you're into it. (There are more sizes available at .)

The Isabel Marant Gritanny leather mini skirt looks to be sold out at the moment (weeps), but who knows if it'll come back in stock, so bookmark that Net-A-Porter link just in case.

It looks to me as though the Le Specs black Zaap! sunglasses aren't available at the moment, but they have similar thick-framed pairs available and on sale, plus they have the Zaap in black with rose lenses, if you're into it. One black pair's available on Poshmark, and . I'll update the post if I spot the frame for sale.

Oh, and the bag is Metier London: their Perriand City Atelier Calfskin with braided handles. The line is "named after a french architect who was famous for marrying form and function" and also includes mini styles and holdalls, too.

Holmes accessorized with chunky gold jewelry, gray-black tights, and black pointed-toe pumps. She also looks fresh-faced, as if she either went with no or minimal makeup. The whole thing is very "casual but still profoundly fashionable." It's very Katie.

Oh and here's the full look (you're welcome):

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

She looks amazing.

