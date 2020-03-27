Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Moved from Canada to Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Vancouver Island, Canada, for their new home in Los Angeles.

The couple are living in a "secluded compound," according to People, where they've remained in quarantine as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Los Angeles is the Duchess of Sussex's hometown, and her mom, Doria Ragland, lives there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made another big move: They've relocated from Vancouver Island, Canada, to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, according to People. An insider told the magazine that the Sussexes are living in a "secluded compound," but, naturally, they haven't had a chance to explore their new home, since they're self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move's not completely unexpected, as People notes: A source earlier commented, "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family," adding, "They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back."

A major benefit of moving to Los Angeles? Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, lives there, where she works as both a social worker and yoga instructor. No doubt Archie will be delighted by all the extra time with his grandma!

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

It's been a big week for Sussex news: On Thursday, it was announced that Meghan would narrate the upcoming Disney documentary Elephant , which will launch on April 3 on Disney+. Here's the synopsis:

Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here