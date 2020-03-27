Today's Top Stories
1
Easy Homemade Face Masks for Glowing Skin
2
Everlane Is Having a Sale on Its Coziest Clothing
3
We Moved In Together Because of Coronavirus
4
America Is Crushing on My Boyfriend Andrew Cuomo
5
Vanessa Carlton Lives in the Now

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Moved from Canada to Los Angeles

image
By Emily Dixon
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Vancouver Island, Canada, for their new home in Los Angeles.
  • The couple are living in a "secluded compound," according to People, where they've remained in quarantine as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
  • Los Angeles is the Duchess of Sussex's hometown, and her mom, Doria Ragland, lives there.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made another big move: They've relocated from Vancouver Island, Canada, to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, according to People. An insider told the magazine that the Sussexes are living in a "secluded compound," but, naturally, they haven't had a chance to explore their new home, since they're self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The move's not completely unexpected, as People notes: A source earlier commented, "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family," adding, "They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back."

    A major benefit of moving to Los Angeles? Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, lives there, where she works as both a social worker and yoga instructor. No doubt Archie will be delighted by all the extra time with his grandma!



    It's been a big week for Sussex news: On Thursday, it was announced that Meghan would narrate the upcoming Disney documentary Elephant, which will launch on April 3 on Disney+. Here's the synopsis:

    Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Prince Harry visit to Cardiff Castle
    Meghan Markle Is Narrating a Disney Documentary
    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
    Meghan and Harry Share Statement on COVID-19
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Meghan & Harry Reconcile With the Royal Family
    Why Kate & William Are Keeping a Low Profile
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Tracee Ellis Ross Posted the Best '90s Throwback
    Ariana Grande Is Dating a Real Estate Agent
    Prince Albert Says He Didn't Infect Prince Charles
    The Cambridge Children Clap for Healthcare Workers
    Royal Life Caused Meghan to Have Panic Attacks
    Meghan Markle Is Narrating a Disney Documentary
    Kylie Gave A Million to Buy Masks for Health Staff
    Top Doctor Hints Charles Had Prior Health Issues