Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Feel Responsible for Comforting the Public After the Sussex Royal Exit

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, the Cambridges feel "wholly responsible" for representing the royal family during the coronavirus pandemic.
      • Seward says Will and Kate feel they are the only influential members of the royal family who are young enough to take on that responsibility with Harry and Meghan out of the picture.

        Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly feeling the impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit now that the U.K. is in the midst of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

        In an interview with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward, who serves as the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking on even more responsibility than ever during these trying times.

        "They feel almost wholly responsible as they are the only influential ones young enough to be out there at the moment apart from Sophie and Edward and The Princess Royal," Seward explained. "They have the highest profile and want to use it to the benefit of the monarchy which has to be seen as being a comfort to people at this time."

        Even though the couple's responsibilities have increased since the Sussexes' royal exit, Seward doesn't think they mind, overall.

        "I think they are sending the message that they can do it on their own without the support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," she said. "I get the impression that the Cambridges are far more relaxed and comfortable since Meghan and Harry left."

