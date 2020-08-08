Today's Top Stories
1
How to Help Those Affected by the Beirut Explosion
2
The Blogger Couple Who Made $20K Mid-Pandemic
3
Fall Sweaters to Snuggle Up In
4
We Should Have Known About J.K. Rowling's Views
5
The Oral-B iO Toothbrush Replacing My Dentist RN

Kylie Jenner Debuted a New Hairstyle at an Early Birthday Dinner with Friends

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Her birthday isn't until August 10, but Kylie Jenner celebrated early this week with friends at a dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles.
    • The reality star and makeup mogul, who is turning 23 this year, documented the occasion on her Instagram Stories in a series of video clips.
      • Fans noticed that Kylie was sporting a new look in the clips. The star wore her hair in a natural looking, brown bob for the night out.

        Kylie Jenner debuted a new look for her birthday this week.

        The reality star/makeup mogul turns 23 this week (on August 10, to be exact—mark your calendars). Earlier this week, she had an early birthday celebration with some friends at Nobu in Los Angeles. Kylie documented the night out on her Instagram Story, because that's just what you do in 2020 when a thing happens.

        "Last night my besties took me to a last minute early bday dinner," Kylie captioned one clip on Instagram Stories featuring herself and her friend, Harry Hudson. Kardashian fans (and people who just can't avoid knowing a lot about the Kardashians and Jenners because, again, that's life in 2020) noticed that Kylie was sporting a new look: A chic but casual, natural-looking bob.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Kylie looked stylish as always in a white, crocheted bralette top and an oversized black, leather jacket, which she showed off in a clip of her blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        The birthday festivities begin🎂

        A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

        Related Stories
        Kanye and North Had an Epic Friday Dance Off
        Meghan's 'Deal or No Deal' Costar Speaks Out
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Eugenie Shares a Pre-Wedding Photo of Beatrice
        Harry Is a Shadow of His Former Self, Apparently
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Taylor's Boyfriend Shares Rare Look at Utah Trip
        Kanye and North Had an Epic Friday Dance Off
        Princess Diana's Biographer Is Clearly Team Meghan
        Will and Kate Showed Some Rare PDA This Week
        Where Your Favorite Celebrities Went to College
        Fans Are Loving Maya From 'Selling Sunset'
        Cardi and Megan Release 'WAP' Music Video
        Taylor's 'the lakes' Lyrics Say a Lot About Joe