Kylie Jenner Debuted a New Hairstyle at an Early Birthday Dinner with Friends

The reality star/makeup mogul turns 23 this week (on August 10, to be exact—mark your calendars). Earlier this week, she had an early birthday celebration with some friends at Nobu in Los Angeles. Kylie documented the night out on her Instagram Story, because that's just what you do in 2020 when a thing happens.

"Last night my besties took me to a last minute early bday dinner," Kylie captioned one clip on Instagram Stories featuring herself and her friend, Harry Hudson. Kardashian fans (and people who just can't avoid knowing a lot about the Kardashians and Jenners because, again, that's life in 2020) noticed that Kylie was sporting a new look: A chic but casual, natural-looking bob.

Kylie looked stylish as always in a white, crocheted bralette top and an oversized black, leather jacket, which she showed off in a clip of her blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

