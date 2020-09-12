Fans had noticed that Priyanka Chopra changed up her hairstyle, but the actress took time to formally debut the new look on Instagram Friday.

Chopra shared an adorable selfie showing off her bold new bangs and perfect, subtle caramel highlights, captioning the shot, "New hair, don't care." She had already given followers a clear look at her new fringe in a video earlier in the week in which she gushed about her love of cricket.

The actress has been open in the past about the important role her hair plays in her life. "I feel like when my hair is having a bad hair day, I’m having a bad day," she told Fashion magazine in 2018. "My confidence doesn’t feel as great; I feel a sense of ‘OMG something’s wrong.’ And maybe it’s because my hair has really been a source of confidence for me.

“I feel like when my hair is having a bad hair day, I’m having a bad day," she told Fashion magazine in a 2018 interview. "My confidence doesn’t feel as great; I feel a sense of ‘OMG something’s wrong.’ And maybe it’s because my hair has really been a source of confidence for me. I’ve been blessed with really thick, voluminous, awesome hair, if I may say so myself. I usually don’t have hair problems…unless I do. Then it really affects me if it falls flat, if it feels too dry, and doesn’t feel healthy."

