- British outlets reported Monday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had signed on to film a "fly-on-the-wall" reality show for Netflix.
- Which, unsurprisingly, turned out to be untrue.
- A representative for the Sussexes told royal correspondent Omid Scobie that Meghan and Harry "are not taking part in any reality shows."
Sorry to break it to you, Sussex fans, but it looks like you won't be seeing the ins and outs of their personal lives on screen any time soon. While several British outlets reported Monday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had signed on to film a "fly-on-the-wall" reality show as part of their giant Netflix deal, representatives for the couple quickly shot said rumors down. Which isn't exactly surprising!
On Monday, the Sun quoted an unnamed source who claimed the reality show would be "tasteful," focusing on "their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors." The source continued, "It will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her."
Alas, a Sussex representative got straight to the point, telling royal correspondent Omid Scobie that the couple "are not taking part in any reality shows." The rep added that the shows currently being produced "are the ones we have previously confirmed." Said shows? An animated series about "inspiring women," and a nature docuseries, Scobie tweeted.
News of Meghan and Harry's multiyear, multimillion deal with Netflix broke earlier this month, with the Sussexes set to produce documentaries and docuseries, scripted shows, feature films, and children's programming for the streaming platform. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."