British outlets reported Monday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had signed on to film a "fly-on-the-wall" reality show for Netflix.

Which, unsurprisingly, turned out to be untrue.

A representative for the Sussexes told royal correspondent Omid Scobie that Meghan and Harry "are not taking part in any reality shows."

Sorry to break it to you, Sussex fans, but it looks like you won't be seeing the ins and outs of their personal lives on screen any time soon. While several British outlets reported Monday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had signed on to film a "fly-on-the-wall" reality show as part of their giant Netflix deal, representatives for the couple quickly shot said rumors down. Which isn't exactly surprising!

On Monday, the Sun quoted an unnamed source who claimed the reality show would be "tasteful," focusing on "their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors." The source continued, "It will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her."

Alas, a Sussex representative got straight to the point, telling royal correspondent Omid Scobie that the couple "are not taking part in any reality shows." The rep added that the shows currently being produced "are the ones we have previously confirmed." Said shows? An animated series about "inspiring women," and a nature docuseries, Scobie tweeted.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Pretty obvious this was false but a Sussex rep says the couple "are not taking part in any reality shows."

Source adds that the only shows in development now "are the ones we have previously confirmed" — a nature docu-series and an animated series celebrating inspiring women. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 28, 2020

News of Meghan and Harry's multiyear, multimillion deal with Netflix broke earlier this month, with the Sussexes set to produce documentaries and docuseries, scripted shows, feature films, and children's programming for the streaming platform. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io