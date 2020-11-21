Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have handed over the keys to their Frogmore Cottage home to Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, a source confirms to BAZAAR.com.

Following reports in Britain's The Sun newspaper that removal vans had been spotted leaving the Windsor property with the Sussexes’ belongings, a source tells BAZAAR that Harry and Meghan "are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

While reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be living at the property, BAZAAR understands that Harry and Meghan still own the property and will continue share the space with Eugenie and Jack during visits to the UK.

The Sussexes will retain the financial responsibility for Frogmore Cottage, which they have spent $3.2 million of their own money renovating (after repaying funding from the Sovereign Grant when they stepped back from official royal roles). It is not believed that Eugenie and Jack will pay rent on the space, but the decision to live there was discussed with other members of the royal family.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Steve Parsons - PA Images Getty Images

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child in early 2021, and Brooksbank had previously been living in the modest Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. Windsor makes a suitable home for the couple, being Eugenie’s hometown and home for parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson refused to confirm the move, telling BAZAAR, "Frogmore is a private residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and any arrangements is a matter for them."

Omid Scobie

